“Tournament Time” with High School and Middle School Basketball Games going on Today(2/18/19)

Monday High School Games:

Metro 4-A Basketball Tournament

The 4/5 games will be played at Grimsley as Page will travel there in both Men’s and Women’s games. Game times are 6 and 7:30.

Page girls(4-20) vs. Grimsley(5-15) 6pm

Page boys(10-13) vs. Grimsley(10-13) 7:30pm

Mid-State 3-A Tournament:

GIRLS

*****#6 Northeast Guilford(10-4) at #3 Northern Guilford(6-8)*****…6pm

#8 McMichael(0-14) at #1 Person County(11-3)…6pm

#7 Morehead(2-12) at #2 Eastern Alamance(10-4)…6pm

#5 Western Alamance(8-6) at #4 Rockingham County(9-5)…6pm

BOYS

#5 Northern Guilford(7-7) at #4 McMichael(5-5)…7pm

#7 Northeast Guilford(2-12) at #2 Person County(10-4)..7:30pm

#8 Rockingham County(1-13) at #1 Eastern Alamance(14-0)…7:30pm

#6 Morehead (5-9) at #3 Western Alamance(9-5)….7pm

Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference:

BOYS

#1 Southwest Guilford(24-0) BYE

#6 North Forsyth(3-20) at #3 Dudley(13-10) 6pm

#5 Smith(13-11) at #4 WS Parkland(14-9) 7:30pm

#7 Western Guilford(2-20) at #2 Mount Tabor(17-7) 7:30pm

GIRLS

#1 Dudley(19-4) BYE

#5 North Forsyth(4-18) at #4 WS Parkland(10-11) 6pm

#7 Smith(0-22) at #2 Mount Tabor(16-7) 6pm

#6 Western Guilford(3-19) at #3 Southwest Guilford(8-16) 6pm

The Middle School Girls Big 7 Tournament:

Kernodle Middle at Southeast Guilford Middle

Mendenhall Middle at Northern Guilford Middle

Jamestown Middle at Southwest Guilford Middle

Northwest Middle Round One BYE

**********All games start/tip at 5pm*********

Middle School Boys Big 7 Tournament Tomorrow/Tuesday with Round One at the higher seeded team’s court…

#1 Southwest Guilford(8-4)…Round One BYE

#5 Northwest Guilford(7-5) at #4 Southeast Guilford(7-5) at 5pm

#6 Mendenhall(3-9) at #3 Northern Guilford(8-4) Tuesday at 5pm

#7 Kernodle(1-11) at #2 Jamestown(8-4) Tuesday at 5pm

**********Semifinals on Thursday at Southwest Guilford(5pm/6:30) and Finals on Friday at Southwest Guilford(5/6:30pm)…..**********