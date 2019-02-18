Winston-Salem State Rams off to best start in school-history at (9-0):Local coach Enad Haddad(Western Guilford HS) part of Rams’ run

Great start to the 2019 college baseball season for the Winston-Salem State Rams, with the Rams now running their record to (9-0), in what looks to be the best start in WSSU school-history….WSSU assistant coach Enad Haddad, is a local Western Guilford graduate, and is now in his 3rd season working with the Rams…

from John Dell at the Winston-Salem Journal and JournalNow.com:

www.journalnow.com

Winston-Salem State remained unbeaten so far this baseball season with a doubleheader sweep of Davis & Elkins on Sunday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark.

The Rams (9-0) won 18-1 and 9-2. The 9-0 record is the best for Coach Kevin Ritsche in his nine seasons at WSSU.

In the second game, E.P. Reese, Hunter Phillips, Cole Parks and Nick Ward each had two hits. Parks had a home run and four RBIs and he scored two runs.

Area players with the WSSU Rams include Parker Strader from Northeast Guilford HS and Joe Joplin, from Grimsley HS…