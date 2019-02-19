College Baseball Final: Guilford 8, Elmira 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Starting pitcher Ty Walser threw a seven-inning gem – and the Quakers knocked 13 hits – as Guilford College defeated Elmira College, 8-1, on Tuesday afternoon.

The win was the fourth straight for Guilford (4-3). The Soaring Eagles dropped to 2-1.

Walser (1-0) allowed five hits, struck out five batters and allowed one walk. He surrendered one run on an infield single in the fifth inning. Brody Holloman threw a perfect eighth inning. Ty Hicks and Drew Sawyer combined for a three-up, threw down ninth to close the game.

The home team plated four runs in the third inning. The scoring was highlighted by Dylan Tuttle’s RBI double that scored Austin Bailey. Tuttle hit 2-for-4 for GC. Elmira starter Angus Adams (0-1) gave up six runs (two earned) in four frames.

In the bottom of the fourth, Brett Shapcott (2-3, 3 RBI) doubled to score both Ryan Hill and Giovanni Garcia – who went 3-for-4 and scored twice for the Quakers. Hill was 2-4 with a double for the the home club.

Guilford scored the game’s final two runs in the fifth inning. Bryce Vestal came home on a passed by for GC’s seventh run. Shapcott singled to score Garcia for the contest’s final tally.

Mason Ryan was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Soaring Eagle hitter.

The Quakers play Greensboro College on Friday (2/22) at Ted Leonard Park. Game time is 3 p.m.