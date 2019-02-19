Elon Baseball Phoenix Hosts #23 NC State Tuesday, Heads to N.C. A&T Wednesday

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University baseball program will look to build off its early momentum as the Phoenix hosts 21st-ranked NC State Tuesday, Feb. 19, in a 4 p.m. game at Latham Park. The maroon and gold then head to Greensboro, N.C. on Wednesday, Feb. 20 for the first road game of the year at N.C. A&T, who is receiving votes. First pitch against the Aggies is set for 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at elonphoenix.com or by calling 336-278-6750.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

So. LH Jared Wetherbee (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Jr. RH Michael Bienlien (–)

Starters for Wendesday’s game at N.C. A&T have yet to be decided.

THE SERIES

NC State (3-0) holds a 42-13 edge in the all-time series and a 19-7 mark during the Mike Kennedy era. The teams last met on March 14, 2017 with the Wolfpack earning a 6-2 final at Latham Park. Elon is 49-7-1 all time against the Aggies (3-0), including 26-4-1 under Kennedy. The Phoenix have won two in a row, including a 5-4 result on April 18 last season.

ABOUT NC State

The Wolfpack is coming off a series sweep against Bucknell over the weekend. Head Coach Elliot Avent’s program overcame a three-run deficit in the series finale to prevail 12-8. Terrell Tatum hit 5-for-8 with a run and an RBI through the three games and leads the team with a .625 average. Following him is Vojtech Mensik (.556), Tyler McDonough (.444), and Evan Edwards (.429).

Michael Bienlien is expected to get the start Tuesday for his first appearance in 2019. The junior right-hander appeared in 16 games with seven starts a year ago, posting a 3-3 record with a 5.35 ERA across 33.2 innings. He allowed 32 runs, 20 of them earned, on 51 hits and 11 walks while striking out 30 opposing batters.

ABOUT N.C. A&T

The Aggies are also entering the week with a 3-0 record after sweeping Niagara. The teams played a doubleheader last Friday, with N.C. A&T earning a 4-3 come-from-behind win in the first game. The team had a five-run fifth inning and held their opponent scoreless in the final game on Sunday. Jarrett Norman is hitting .500 through four plate appearances, while AJ Hunt went 5-for-12 to follow with a .417 average.

Starters for Wednesday’s meeting have yet to be decided.

NCBWA RANKING

The maroon and gold are receiving votes in the latest NCBWA poll. The rankings include all games through Feb. 17.

HOT START

With its series sweep of Lafayette to begin the season, Elon is off to its best start since 2015 when the team won its first four games. At the plate, Tyler Cranston, Adam Spurlin, Joe Satterfield, and Cam Devanney all had at least one hit in each game of the Opening Weekend series.

SITTING THEM DOWN

This past weekend, the Phoenix tallied 40 strikeouts to Lafayette’s 20. Elon allowed just two runs and nine hits, marking the best opening series performance in the program’s DI history and overall since 1974. All three starters were effective in their season debuts, with each picking up the decision.

GOING YARD

The Phoenix saw its first three long balls of the season as Ty Adcock, Matt Oldham, and Satterfield all homered. Adcock had a two-run shot and Oldham added a solo drive in Saturday’s win, while Satterfield opened up the scoring in the bottom half of the first on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Elon will return home this Friday, Feb. 22, to take on #20 Wake Forest in a 5 p.m. game. The team then heads to Winston-Salem, N.C. for the rest of the weekend as the Phoenix plays a neutral-site game with Quinnipiac Saturday, Feb. 23 at 12 p.m. and a second game versus the Demon Deacons on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.