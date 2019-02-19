Former Northern Guilford Nighthawk Elissa Cunane scores a career-high 28 points, but N.C. State Wolfpack women come up short, falling to Notre Dame, 95-72

**********A career-high 28 points, 10-19 shooting from the field and she hit a three-pointer, plus EC went 7-7 at the foul line and she grabbed 6 rebounds….Not a bad night, for the reigning ACC Rookie of the Week, from Northern Guilford High School and here is a kid, that is making all of the NG Nighthawk Nation and all of Guilford County basketball fans, very proud…Keep up the good work, Elissa Cunane….**********

RALEIGH – The No. 9/11 NC State women’s basketball team (22-3, 9-3 ACC) endured a 95-72 defeat to visiting No. 5/6 Notre Dame (24-3, 11-2 ACC) Monday evening on Kay Yow Court inside Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum.

Reigning ACC Rookie of the Week Elissa Cunane had a fantastic game for the Wolfpack, scoring a career-high 28 points on 10-19 shooting and a 7-7 success rate from the free-throw line. She was joined in double figures by 17 points from Kiara Leslie. Konig and Leslie each tied for a team high with six assists.