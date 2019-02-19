Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Grimsley Boys Basketball:NWG gets Metro 4-A Tournament Semifinal Vikes Victory, with guys like Carson and Ballou helping the team push through to Friday’s Final

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 61, GRIMSLEY 41

GAME NOTES:

–Northwest Guilford and Grimsley faced off in a Metro 4-A Conference Tournament Semifinal tonight at Northwest. The Vikings got off to a solid start both defensively and on the offensive end. Northwest held Grimsley to just 18 points in the first half going into the break with a 13 point lead. The second half proved to be more of the same as the Vikings continued to get stops defensively. Grimsley scored just 4 points in the third quarter to the Vikings 14. The final score was 61-41 in Northwest’s favor. The Vikings will play the winner of Ragsdale and High Point Central Friday night for the Metro 4A Conference tournament championship game.

–Dean Reiber led the Vikings with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Christian Hampton had 16 points and 11 boards. Robbie Boulton and Brandon Thomas had 8 points apiece. Connor Ballou had 3 points while Johnny Pagano Khari Carson and Landry Garris all had 2 points respectively.

–Grimsley was led by Flowers and Albright with 8 points apiece. Cooper and Kreager each had 6 points while Shaw and Watlington had 4 points apiece. Resper and Martinek-Jenne both had 2 points respectively. Jenkins had 1 point on the night.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th NORTHWEST GUILFORD 15 16 14 16 GRIMSLEY 7 11 4 19

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 18-6; 6-2

Dean Reiber 20; Christian Hampton 16; Robbie Boulton 8; Brandon Thomas 8; Connor Ballou 3; Johnny Pagano 2; Khari Carson 2; Landry Garris 2

GRIMSLEY 11-14; 3-5

Ahmil Flowers 8; Albright 8; Kreager 6; Cooper 6; Watlington 4; Shaw 4; Resper 2; Martinek-Jenne 2; Jenkins 1

Submitted by: Northwest Coaching Staff