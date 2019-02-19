Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Page Girls Basketball:NWG Vikings move on the Metro 4-A Championship Game as Kargo and King do their thing and still Dream of the Ring

Northwest Guilford 63, Page 27

NW Guilford 23 25 10 5- 63 Page- 4 6 9 8- 27

NW Guilford- Reagan Kargo 17, Cayla King 15, Jayden Murray 7, Megan Harkey 6, Hannah Parker 5, Thalia Carter 5, Aniston Green 4, Gabby Martin 2, Shaena Riddles 2

Page- Reagan Maynard 14, Alaila Kreuter 5, Brooke Becker 4, Anna Schmedes 4

On some GreensboroSports.com notes, for Cayla King(NWG), she was so hot shooting the ball early in the game, that we wrote by her name, “She Don’t Miss”…King with three three’s for the game and the same for Reagan Kargo, on the go with three three’s…When King cooled off, Kargo heated up and Page had no answer inside for NWG’s post players, Jaden Murray and Megan Harkey….Brooke Becker nailed two right-side baseline 7 footers from the right wing area early in the game, but Page could not get the ball back to her in time, would have been interesting to see if she could have kept it going and if Page could have stoked that hot hand early, you never know, but I do know one thing, King and Kargo can kill you…Pick your Poison and they are going kill you, either choice you make/take….Some of King’s three’s are so long and deep you think she is shooting/delivering the ball from King, N.C. and the crazy thing is, with each of those LONG three’s, the net goes SWISH….Same thing for Kargo and her arc is so deliberate, you might think she was connected with Noah and his Arc/Ark……

Just call me crazy, but King and Kargo were going crazy tonight….

Game info Courtesy of Page head coach Ed Johnson…