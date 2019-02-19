Game Report on Southwest Guilford-WS Parkland Boys Basketball:Cowboys trail after One Quarter, 17-14/Game was tied 30-30 at Halftime/C’boys go on 12-1 run to close 3rd Q and find their way to Friday’s Finals
The Cowboys traveled over to Western Guilford for the Piedmont Triad
3A Conference semifinals. The Cowboys squared off against the Parkland
Mustangs. The Cowboys swept the regular season series in convincing
fashion and hoped to stay perfect as post season play begins. The
Mustangs took care of Western Guilford in the opening round last
night, and were hoping to add a big win for their State playoff
resumé.
The Mustangs came out with a strong upset mentality and used
that as well as took advantage of a sloppy and ice cold Cowboys squad.
The teams traded baskets the entire frame, with Parkland nailing a
three pointer in the closing seconds to take a 17-14 lead as the ugly
frame closed.
The physical and messy play continued into the second
frame as neither team really played good ball. The teams once again
traded baskets, this time it was the Cowboys that hit a late three
pointer that took the halftime score to 30-30.
After a discussion about sticking to the game plan, the Cowboys started to get a little
momentum. A steal and point right off of the inbounds to start the
second half started to warm the Cowboys. Another stop and score made
it 33-30. Parkland stalled the Cowboys momentum and got up 35-33. The
teams continued to trade baskets until a pair of free throws by the
Mustangs tied the game at 39-39 with 4:12 to go. From there the
Cowboys finally settled down on both sides of the ball and ended the
frame on a 12-1 run, holding the Mustangs scoreless for over 4
minutes. A lone free throw by Parkland stopped the run and the frame
closed at 51-40.
The final stanza had the Cowboys playing the
accordion. The lead would get up, then the Mustangs would battle it
back down to 5. Southwest would start pulling away again, and get the
margin back to 13, but the Mustangs wouldn’t go quietly. In the end
the Cowboys made enough plays on both sides of the ball to hold on in
the ugly game for a 73-62 win.
The Mustangs were led by Omari Boldenwith 15 points.
Southwest was led by; Christian Martin with (23, 7
Rebs, 3 Stls, 3 Asts), Keyshaun Langley with (18, 7 Rebs, 3 Asts, 2
Stls, Blk), and Cam Thompson with (10, 2 Asts, Stl).
Despite the ugly win, the Cowboys remain unbeaten and advance to play in the Piedmont
Triad 3A Conference Tournament Championship game on Friday night.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Parkland 14 13 10 22 62 Southwest 17 16 22 22 73
Parkland (15-10, 8-6)
Chase Rorie 7
Camian Shell 12
Esosa Igbinigie 10
Omari Bolden 15
Markell Lloyd 1
Scott Walker 6
Denoris Wardlow 2
Jordan Timmons 2
Southwest (25-0, 13-0)
Keyshaun Langley 18, 7 Rebs, 3 Asts, 2 Stls, Blk
Kobe Langley 7, 3 Asts, 3 Rebs
Milli Huggins 5, 4 Asts, 2 Stls, 2 Rebs
Cameron Thompson 10, 2 Asts, Stl
Jayden Turner 1, 8 Rebs, 5 Stls, 2 Blks
Christian Martin 23, 7 Rebs, 3 Stls, 3 Asts
Bryce Causey 3, 2 Rebs
Joel Pettiford 2, Reb
Aamaj Platt 2
Miles Taylor 2, Reb
Courtesy of Southwest Guilford assistant coach Greg Vlazny…
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.