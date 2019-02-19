Game Report on Southwest Guilford-WS Parkland Boys Basketball:Cowboys trail after One Quarter, 17-14/Game was tied 30-30 at Halftime/C’boys go on 12-1 run to close 3rd Q and find their way to Friday’s Finals

The Cowboys traveled over to Western Guilford for the Piedmont Triad

3A Conference semifinals. The Cowboys squared off against the Parkland

Mustangs. The Cowboys swept the regular season series in convincing

fashion and hoped to stay perfect as post season play begins. The

Mustangs took care of Western Guilford in the opening round last

night, and were hoping to add a big win for their State playoff

resumé.

The Mustangs came out with a strong upset mentality and used

that as well as took advantage of a sloppy and ice cold Cowboys squad.

The teams traded baskets the entire frame, with Parkland nailing a

three pointer in the closing seconds to take a 17-14 lead as the ugly

frame closed.

The physical and messy play continued into the second

frame as neither team really played good ball. The teams once again

traded baskets, this time it was the Cowboys that hit a late three

pointer that took the halftime score to 30-30.

After a discussion about sticking to the game plan, the Cowboys started to get a little

momentum. A steal and point right off of the inbounds to start the

second half started to warm the Cowboys. Another stop and score made

it 33-30. Parkland stalled the Cowboys momentum and got up 35-33. The

teams continued to trade baskets until a pair of free throws by the

Mustangs tied the game at 39-39 with 4:12 to go. From there the

Cowboys finally settled down on both sides of the ball and ended the

frame on a 12-1 run, holding the Mustangs scoreless for over 4

minutes. A lone free throw by Parkland stopped the run and the frame

closed at 51-40.

The final stanza had the Cowboys playing the

accordion. The lead would get up, then the Mustangs would battle it

back down to 5. Southwest would start pulling away again, and get the

margin back to 13, but the Mustangs wouldn’t go quietly. In the end

the Cowboys made enough plays on both sides of the ball to hold on in

the ugly game for a 73-62 win.

The Mustangs were led by Omari Boldenwith 15 points.

Southwest was led by; Christian Martin with (23, 7

Rebs, 3 Stls, 3 Asts), Keyshaun Langley with (18, 7 Rebs, 3 Asts, 2

Stls, Blk), and Cam Thompson with (10, 2 Asts, Stl).

Despite the ugly win, the Cowboys remain unbeaten and advance to play in the Piedmont

Triad 3A Conference Tournament Championship game on Friday night.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Parkland 14 13 10 22 62 Southwest 17 16 22 22 73

Parkland (15-10, 8-6)

Chase Rorie 7

Camian Shell 12

Esosa Igbinigie 10

Omari Bolden 15

Markell Lloyd 1

Scott Walker 6

Denoris Wardlow 2

Jordan Timmons 2

Southwest (25-0, 13-0)

Keyshaun Langley 18, 7 Rebs, 3 Asts, 2 Stls, Blk

Kobe Langley 7, 3 Asts, 3 Rebs

Milli Huggins 5, 4 Asts, 2 Stls, 2 Rebs

Cameron Thompson 10, 2 Asts, Stl

Jayden Turner 1, 8 Rebs, 5 Stls, 2 Blks

Christian Martin 23, 7 Rebs, 3 Stls, 3 Asts

Bryce Causey 3, 2 Rebs

Joel Pettiford 2, Reb

Aamaj Platt 2

Miles Taylor 2, Reb

Courtesy of Southwest Guilford assistant coach Greg Vlazny…