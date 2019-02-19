High School Basketball Tonight Finals:NWG snares two wins in the Metro 4-A Tourney and I’m just saying, “Christian/Chris Hampton Dunk Master of the Year”, in Guilford County this season(More scores and some Middle School scores too)/Looks Big/Large win for the SEG Boys tonight!!!!!

***************Looks like BIG Wins for the Southeast Guilford boys tonight, on the Varsity level and on the Middle School level, as well…***************

Finals from the Roger Nelson Gym on the Northwest Guilford High School campus, where it was snowing hard when we were coming out of the building/gym:

Metro 4-A Conference Semifinals:

Northwest Guilford girls 65, Page 27

NW Guilford- Reagan Kargo 17, Cayla King 15, Jayden Murray 7, Megan Harkey 6, Hannah Parker 5, Thalia Carter 5, Aniston Greene 4, Gabby Martin 2, Shaena Riddles 2

Page- Reagan Maynard 14, Alaila Kreuter 5, Brooke Becker 4, Anna Schmedes 4

Northwest Guilford boys 61, Grimsley 41

Dean Reiber with 20 points and 12 rebounds for NWG, while Chris Hampton had 16 points and three monster dunks for the NWG Vikings and Hampton had one dunk tonight from the right side where he went wayyyyyy up sideways flying through the air, like he was on a rope/string and he came down with the dunk like he was a “human stick of dynamite”(he explodes)…It was a forceful, 10 on a scale of 1-10, and to me it was his best I have seen him “throw-down” this season…The kid has no lid, he can open up and he will eventually come down, but for his size, around 6’1 1/2, 6’2, this kid is like nothing you have seen come through here in a long time…Most of the time, his whole body is flying above or equal with the rim…To me and maybe it is just me, but this is really something to see and tonight, the one dunk from the right side, was the best I have seen all season and I have seen quite a few from young Mr. Hampton…

Hampton also had 11 rebounds for NWG tonight…Reiber with three strong dunks to start the game off in the first quarter….And it was “Reiber Around the Rim”, most of the evening….

More details later for you, but for now, MORE SCORES…

from Eastern Guilford High School:

Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Tournament

Eastern Guilford girls 62, Burlington Williams 60

Eastern Guilford 77 Southern Alamance 35

*****More from the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Tournament courtesy of SEG AD Shawyn Newton:*****

Boys

Southeast Guilford 71, Asheboro 59

Girls

Asheboro 53, Southern Guilford 51

Mid-State 2-A Conference Tournament

Reidsville girls 76, Burlington Cummings 22

Jada Artis with 18, Amani Smalls 15 and Chloe McGhee with 11 points for the Reidsville Lady Rams…

**********BIG MIDDLE SCHOOL FINAL tonight from the boys tournament game down at Southeast Guilford Middle School:(The game goes into 2 OT’s)**********

Big 7 Tournament Round One

Southeast Guilford Middle 66, Northwest Guilford Mkddle 65 in Double Overtime

Congrats to NWG coach Cody Hylton in his first year as the coach and his team finished right at (7-7)…Also good job and congrats to NWG assistant coach Duncan Everett..

More on this key Middle School Tournament game today at Southeast Guilford Middle:

Southeast Falcons Boys basketball team was victorious in a double overtime buzzer beater against Northwest Middle in first round conference tournament competition 66-65.

Leading scorers was Rashaud Carter with 18 points, Nick Caldwell with 12 points, Max Harrington with 10 points, Synaris Twitty, Ryan Stephens, TJ Pickett, and Anthony Pierson each with 6 points. Coach Pierson

**********Thanks to Coach Pierson for sending this info in here to the site and Congrats to SEG on the BIG Win today/Tuesday…**********

++++++++++More Middle School action from today and it Tournament Time too, for the Guilford County Middle Schools++++++++++

Big 7 Tournament Round One

Jameston Middle School boys 48, Kernodle Middle 35

Ron Jones led JMS with 17pts; Dakota Green followed with 12pts.

Courtesy of Rashad Fant

Head Boys Basketball Coach

Jamestown Middle School

More scores on the way….