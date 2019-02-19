HPU MLAX: Nolting and Troutner Sweep SoCon Weekly Honors

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Sophomore Asher Nolting has been named Southern Conference (SoCon) Offensive Player of the Week and senior Tim Troutner Jr. received SoCon Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second-straight week the conference announced today (Feb. 19).

Nolting averaged 3.0 goals, a .600 shots on goal percentage and 2.5 ground balls over two games for the Panthers. He opened the week with five points logging two goals and three assists in the 15-14 overtime win at Drexel on Feb. 16. Nolting grabbed two ground balls and caused a turnover against the Dragons. The Greenwood Village, Colo. native followed that performance by tying his career-high with four goals at Virginia on Feb. 18. He snagged three ground balls against the Cavaliers. Nolting leads the SoCon in assists per game at 2.5 and points per game at 5.25.

Troutner logged an average of 15 saves with a .526 save percentage over the two games. He posted 13 saves in the overtime win over Drexel. He had three ground balls and two caused turnovers in Philadelphia, Pa. The Annapolis, Md. native logged 17 saves in the 14-13 win over No. 9 Virginia on Feb. 18. He led HPU with five ground balls and two caused turnovers in Charlottesville, Va. Among goalies in the SoCon who have played multiple games, Troutner leads the conference in save percentage at .604 and saves per game at 13.75.

The Panthers will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Vert Stadium. The opening face-off is set for 12 p.m.