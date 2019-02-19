“Tournament Time” continues with your High School Basketball and Middle School Basketball Games for Today/Tonight(2/19/19)/Damani Whitehead with 39 points for Penn-Griffin Middle
“Tournament Time” Today/Tonight…..
Metro 4-A Conference Tournament with:
Semifinals
#5 Page girls at #1 Northwest Guilford 6pm
#4 Grimsley boys at Northwest Guilford 7:30pm
#3 High Point Central girls at #2 Ragsdale 7pm
#3 Ragsdale boys at #2 High Point Central 7pm
Mid-Piedmont 3-A Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments…..
Semifinals and Finals at Asheboro High School
BOYS
Round One at the higher seeded team…..
Tuesday:
#1 Burlington Williams BYE
#7 Southwestern Randolph at #2 Southern Guilford 6pm
#6 Southeast Guilford at #3 Asheboro 7:30pm
#5 Southern Alamance at #4 Eastern Guilford 7:30pm
GIRLS
Round One at the higher seeded team….
Tuesday:
#1 Southeast Guilford BYE
#7 Southern Guilford at #2 Asheboro 6pm
#6 Southern Alamance at #3 Southern Alamance 6pm
#5 Burlington Williams at #4 Eastern Guilford 6pm
Piedmont Triad 3-A Tournament at Western Guilford High School(Semifinals):
#4 WS Parkland girls vs. #1 Dudley 6pm
#4 WS Parkland boys vs. #1 Southwest Guilford(24-0) 7:30pm
Mid-State 3-A Tournament at Morehead HS:(Semifinals)
#3 Northern Guilford vs. #2 Eastern Alamance 6pm
#3 Western Alamance vs. #2 Person County boys vs. 7:30pm
PAC 7 2-A Conference Tournament:
Semifinals
#3 Providence Grove girls at #2 High Point Andrews
from Monday, HP Andrews over Trinity, 61-31..
#4 Wheatmore at #2 Randleman
#5 High Point Andrews boys at #1 Wheatmore
HP Andrews over Providence Grove, 92-64 on Monday…
#3 Trinity boys at #2 Randleman
Central Piedmont 4-A Conference:
at Davie County High School(Semifinals)
#4 WS Reagan girls vs. #1 West Forsyth 6pm
#5 West Forsyth girls vs. #1 Davie County 7:30pm
More on the way…..
Middle School Boys Basketball Tournament starting today…..
Boys Big 7 Tournament with Round One at the higher seeded team’s court…
#1 Southwest Guilford(8-4)…Round One BYE
#5 Northwest Guilford(7-5) at #4 Southeast Guilford(7-5) at 5pm
#6 Mendenhall(3-9) at #3 Northern Guilford(8-4) Tuesday at 5pm
#7 Kernodle(1-11) at #2 Jamestown(8-4) Tuesday at 5pm
**********Semifinals on Thursday at Southwest Guilford(5pm/6:30) and Finals on Friday at Southwest Guilford(5/6:30pm)…..**********
++++++++++We are looking for girls finals from the Monday tournament games??????????++++++++++
Damani Whitehead scores 39 as Penn Griffin beats Lincoln 56-37
Community Baptist School girls over Millennium Charter Academy (Mount Airy, NC), with final score of 46-36…Hannah Light with 27 points for Community Baptist…
Tom said,
Andy, you have a typo.
#7 Asheboro at #2 Asheboro 6pm
I think the #2 girls seed in Mid State would be SW Randolph
Andy Durham said,
Thanks for catching that, and got it fixed…
Asheboro is #2 and Southwestern Randolph is the #3 team for the Mid-Piedmont 3-A girls…Our mystery team was #7 Southern Guilford…
Cutting and Pasting and got to watch the end result of the pasting….And add in the typing and you have a real bonanza…
Thanks again….
AD
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.