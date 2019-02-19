“Tournament Time” continues with your High School Basketball and Middle School Basketball Games for Today/Tonight(2/19/19)/Damani Whitehead with 39 points for Penn-Griffin Middle

“Tournament Time” Today/Tonight…..

Metro 4-A Conference Tournament with:

Semifinals

#5 Page girls at #1 Northwest Guilford 6pm

#4 Grimsley boys at Northwest Guilford 7:30pm

#3 High Point Central girls at #2 Ragsdale 7pm

#3 Ragsdale boys at #2 High Point Central 7pm

Mid-Piedmont 3-A Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments…..

Semifinals and Finals at Asheboro High School

BOYS

Round One at the higher seeded team…..

Tuesday:

#1 Burlington Williams BYE

#7 Southwestern Randolph at #2 Southern Guilford 6pm

#6 Southeast Guilford at #3 Asheboro 7:30pm

#5 Southern Alamance at #4 Eastern Guilford 7:30pm

GIRLS

Round One at the higher seeded team….

Tuesday:

#1 Southeast Guilford BYE

#7 Southern Guilford at #2 Asheboro 6pm

#6 Southern Alamance at #3 Southern Alamance 6pm

#5 Burlington Williams at #4 Eastern Guilford 6pm

Piedmont Triad 3-A Tournament at Western Guilford High School(Semifinals):

#4 WS Parkland girls vs. #1 Dudley 6pm

#4 WS Parkland boys vs. #1 Southwest Guilford(24-0) 7:30pm

Mid-State 3-A Tournament at Morehead HS:(Semifinals)

#3 Northern Guilford vs. #2 Eastern Alamance 6pm

#3 Western Alamance vs. #2 Person County boys vs. 7:30pm

PAC 7 2-A Conference Tournament:

Semifinals

#3 Providence Grove girls at #2 High Point Andrews

from Monday, HP Andrews over Trinity, 61-31..

#4 Wheatmore at #2 Randleman

#5 High Point Andrews boys at #1 Wheatmore

HP Andrews over Providence Grove, 92-64 on Monday…

#3 Trinity boys at #2 Randleman

Central Piedmont 4-A Conference:

at Davie County High School(Semifinals)

#4 WS Reagan girls vs. #1 West Forsyth 6pm

#5 West Forsyth girls vs. #1 Davie County 7:30pm

More on the way…..

Middle School Boys Basketball Tournament starting today…..

Boys Big 7 Tournament with Round One at the higher seeded team’s court…

#1 Southwest Guilford(8-4)…Round One BYE

#5 Northwest Guilford(7-5) at #4 Southeast Guilford(7-5) at 5pm

#6 Mendenhall(3-9) at #3 Northern Guilford(8-4) Tuesday at 5pm

#7 Kernodle(1-11) at #2 Jamestown(8-4) Tuesday at 5pm

**********Semifinals on Thursday at Southwest Guilford(5pm/6:30) and Finals on Friday at Southwest Guilford(5/6:30pm)…..**********

++++++++++We are looking for girls finals from the Monday tournament games??????????++++++++++

Damani Whitehead scores 39 as Penn Griffin beats Lincoln 56-37

Community Baptist School girls over Millennium Charter Academy (Mount Airy, NC), with final score of 46-36…Hannah Light with 27 points for Community Baptist…