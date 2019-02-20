Basketball Tonight Finals as High School and Middle School Tournament Roll On:Eastern Guilford boy and girls pull of two of the Biggest Upsets of this Season/Lots of #1 Seeds getting knocked off tonight and Check out All of the scores

Finals from the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Tournament Semifinals down at Asheboro High School:

Eastern Guilford boys, the #4 seed in the tournament, topped #1 Burlington Williams, 64-51…

And in another upset, the Eastern Guilford girls, also seeded #4 in the Tournament, knocked off #1 seed Southeast Guilford, 39-33 was the final score………

Both undefeated 12-0 Conference Champs fall in the semi-finals…..

Both Eastern Guilford teams advance to the Friday night Championship Games at Asheboro High School, Girls game at 6/Boys 7:30pm

Finals on Friday-

EG Women- 6:00 pm- vs. winner of Southern Alamance/Asheboro

EG Men- 7:30 pm- vs. winner of Southeast Guilford/Southern Guilford

from the Piedmont Triad 3-A Tournament semifinals at Western Guilford High School:

Dudley boys 59, Mount Tabor 54

End of 1st Q:Dudley 23, MT 14…Halftime:Dudley 32, MT 26…End of 3rd Q:Dudley 47, MT 36…Final:Dudley 59, MT 54…..

Dudley scoring:Cam Thomas 17 points, Taron Trotman 11, Isaiah Staton-Ray 10, Ayden Gamble 9, Tyler Young 6, Darien Wynn 4, Jermeiah Dickerson 2…

Mount Tabor scoring:Quest Aldridge 20 points, Bullard 17, Smith 10, Woodberry 5, Aaron Muse 2…

Cameron Thomas red-hot early for the Dudley Panther boys, as he hit three big three’s in the first half of play…Thomas was shooting with precision and he was tearing the house down…Taron Trotman and a key first half three and then he went to the charity stripe and nailed 6 huge free throws to pace the Panthers in that department…

Ayden Gamble gave Dudley quality minutes out front at guard and the big man, Tyler Young got his share of big rebounds in the interior/paint….No points in the first half for Isaiah Staton-Ray, but after having a cold day early, Staton-Ray found his offensive array in the second half, as he hit for 10 important Panther points in the last 16 minutes of the contest…

Dudley made good decisions tonight and as a team, the Panthers protected the ball late, and they used good passing motion to eat up key seconds off of the game clock, and by the time the Mount Tabor Spartans were forced to foul, the game was passing them by, and the Dudley Panthers were on their way to the Championship Game on Friday night at WGHS, joining the Dudley Panthers girls team in the conference Finals, for 2019….

Quest Aldridge with very steady hand for the Mount Tabor Spartans this evening in the semifinal game at WG…Aldridge with 20 big MT Spartan points, while Bullard buried 17 for MT, but Bullard fouled out and leave the game early and MT did miss him down the stretch…Smits was strong for MT, and not sure if this Smits is related to Rick Smits, the former NBA star of the same last name…

Mount Tabor girls 65, Southwest Guilford 36

End of 1st Q:Mount Tabor 14, SWG 6, Halftime:MT 31, SWG 13…End of 3rd Q:MT 51, SWG 20…Final:MT 65, SWG 36…

MT scoring:White 22 points, Wright 14, Pereira 10, Brooks 6, Deneui 6,Abhulimen 4, Weeks 6…

SWG scoring:Foust 12 points, Gandolfo 10, Nelson 8, Nyock 5, Slade 1….

SWG led early in the game 6-2 and then for a period of 6 1/2 minutes in the first quarter and on into the 2nd period, SWG could not score a point…Nada and Mount Tabor rolled….MT was a ball-hawking defensive team and they got out and ran on offense and the MT Spartans could score on you in transition and the Spartans made those transition baskets count…..Again, SWG had that early short-lived lead and then the Cowgirls wilted under the MT Spartans’ pressure….

#3 Dudley boys vs. #1 Southwest Guilford(25-0) in the Friday night Championship Game from Western Guilford at 7:30pm

#1 Dudley girls vs. #2 Mount Tabor Friday night for the Championship at 6pm at WGHS..

Middle School Tournament action today:

Penn-Griffin girls 33, Allen Jay Prep 28

Damani Whitehead scored 28 in a 33-28 Overtime win vs Allen Jay

More High School Action:

PAC 7 2-A Conference Tournament

Semifinals

Wheatmore boys 71, High Point Andrews 54

Randleman boys 62, Trinity 52

High Point Andrews girls 53, Providence Grove 47

Wheatmore 52, #1 seed Randleman 38

#2 HP Andrews girls vs. #4 Wheatmore in the Finals at Wheatmore on Friday at 6pm

Mid-State 3-A Conference Tournament:

Semifinals

Rockingham County 61, Person County 34

Northern Guilford girls vs. Rockingham County for the Girls Title on Friday night at 6pm at Morehead High School

McMichael boys 49, #1 seed Eastern Alamance 42

Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Tournament:

Semifinals

WS Raynolds boys 66, East Forsyth 59

Glenn girls 49, East Forsyth 46

Davie County boys vs. WS Reynolds in the Boys Championship Game on Friday

West Forsyth girls vs. Glenn in the Girls Championship Game on Friday

Northwest 1-A Conference Tournament:

Semifinals

Bishop McGuinness boys 57, East Surry 49

Central Carolina 2-A Conference Tournament:

Semifinals

North Davidson boys 86, Thomasville 57