Elon WLAX Cruises By Winthrop for Largest Win in Program History

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s lacrosse team won their first home game of the season against the Winthrop Eagles with a dominating 23-4 victory on Wednesday, Feb. 20, inside Rhodes Stadium. The win marks the second-most goals scored in a game and the largest victory in program history.

FINAL STATS

THE RUNDOWN

Elon raced out to a 7-0 lead with 22:55 left in the first half before Winthrop could get on the board. After the Eagles scored, though, Elon kept the momentum with Kaley Thompson capping a run with 17:35 left in the first half that made the score 11-1 to begin the running clock on the way to a halftime score of 14-3.

The second half started with a goal by Winthrop’s Lauren Asher to make the score 14-4, but Elon went to score nine consecutive times during the remainder of the game. Freshmen Cate Mackel and Gillian Curran each scored their first goals wearing an Elon jersey with the win over the Eagles.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sophomore Mae McGlynn led Elon with five goals with one assist and Kaley Thompson had four goals with four assists. In all, a total of 11 Elon players scored for the Phoenix. Thompson and Curran also both had eight draw controls. A host of Phoenix also scored twice in the game with Grace Simpson, Blair Kessler, Bella Feldman, Summer Larese and Melissa Birdsell all finding the back of the net.

For Winthrop, Mia Creighton finished the game with two goals while Lauren Morris and Lauren Asher each tallied once. Alaina Gerani finished with a team-best three ground balls.

NOTES

-Elon’s previous largest victory came on Jan. 31, 2015, when it beat Kennesaw State 24-8. The 24 goals in that game is the most in program history.

-The eight draw controls for Thompson and Curran are the second-most in a single game behind only Stephanie Asher’s 10 during the 2018 season.

-Wednesday’s win is Elon’s first since April 23, 2017, when it beat Hofstra 15-7.

UP NEXT

The Elon women’s lacrosse team will be back in action with back-to-back away games at Liberty on Feb. 23 and Davidson on Feb. 27. The next home game is set for March 3 against ACC rival Duke.