Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-East Surry Boys Basketball:Villains get big night from Andrew Budzinski with 17 pts. and 12 rebounds, as Bishop boys take care of Cardinals
Bishop McGuinness 57, East Surry 49
Winston-Salem, NC
Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Semifinals
Bishop 12 15 6 24 57 East Surry 10 8 17 14 49
Bishop 57
Andrew Budzinski 17
Cam Caroway 14
Phil McDonough 13
Ty Cressman 5
Niel Ingle 4
Gus O’Hale 2
Mac McAlhany 2
East Surry
Jefferson Boaz 14
Quincy Smith 10
Caden Stephenson 8
Dillon Mosely 8
Isaac Washington 4
Colby Guy 3
AT Wilson 2
Bishop 18-7
East Surry 15-7
Bishop McGuinness faced rival East Surry in the Northwest (1A) conference semifinals Wednesday night. It was a physical battle all night long as the Villains looked to tame the Cardinals and their three-sport stud, Jefferson Boaz. Bishop junior Andrew Budzinski led all scorers with 17 points and snatched 12 rebounds. Cameron Caroway added 14 and Phil McDonough hit multiple big shots and finished the game with 13 total points. The Villains will face top seeded Winston-Salem Prep Friday night for the conference championship. Game set to tip-off for 8:00pm Friday night at Winston-Salem Prep.
Courtesy of Kaleb Money
Bishop McGuinness High School
Varsity Boy’s Basketball Assistant Coach
