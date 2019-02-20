Game Report on CBS Lady Conquerors-Forsyth Home Educators Girls Basketball:CBS ekes out a three-point win to move on the State Semifinals(Hannah Light, the “Guiding Light” on CBS again last night)
CBS(Community Baptist School of Reidsville) Lady Conquerors advance to State Semis with a big 59-56 win over Forsyth Home Educators, 59-56.
CBS used a balanced scoring attack to secure the win as Hannah Light led the team with 23 points, followed by Jessi Small with 16 and Morgan Billingsley with 10.
Next action will be Friday, February 22 with opponent to be determined. CBS is now 21-11 on the season.
Courtesy of Bill McKinney with CBS Sports….
