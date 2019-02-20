Game Report on Dudley-Mount Tabor Boys Basketball:Panthers make push for Piedmont Triad 3-A Tournament Title, as they take down Tabor and now face Unbeaten SWG(25-0) in the Finals(It it “Panther Time”?)
Dudley 59, Mount Tabor 54
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F DUDLEY 23 9 15 12 59 MT TABOR 14 12 10 18 54
DUDLEY
Cam Thomas 17pts
Taron Trotman 11
Isaiah Staton-Ray 10
Ayden Gamble 9
Tyler Young 6
Darien Wynn 4
Jeremiah Dickerson 2
MT TABOR
Quest Aldridge 20
D. Bullard 17
D Smits 10
S. Woodberry 5
A Muse 2
Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School
Asst. Men’s Basketball
