Game Report on Dudley-Mount Tabor Boys Basketball:Panthers make push for Piedmont Triad 3-A Tournament Title, as they take down Tabor and now face Unbeaten SWG(25-0) in the Finals(It it “Panther Time”?)

Dudley 59, Mount Tabor 54

          Q1   Q2   Q3  Q4     F
DUDLEY    23    9   15  12     59
MT TABOR  14   12   10  18     54

DUDLEY
Cam Thomas 17pts
Taron Trotman 11
Isaiah Staton-Ray 10
Ayden Gamble 9
Tyler Young 6
Darien Wynn 4
Jeremiah Dickerson 2

MT TABOR
Quest Aldridge 20
D. Bullard 17
D Smits 10
S. Woodberry 5
A Muse 2

Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School
Asst. Men’s Basketball

