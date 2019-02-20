Game Report on North Davidson-Thomasville Boys Basketball:Themus Fulks with 31 points and Jamarien Dalton’s 22 spark ND Knights past T’ville Bulldogs

Posted by Press Release on February 20, 2019 at 11:26 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

North Davidson 86, Thomasville 57

Thomasville         15  13  10  19     57
North Davidson      19  21  20  26     86

Thomasville 12-12 (10-8) Central Carolina 2A Conference

North Davidson 22-4 (17-1) Central Carolina 2A Conference

Thomasville Scoring:

Tyree Barnes 15
Javon Cunningham 12
Knight 8
Carolina 8
Williams 7
Thomas 3
Moss 3
Clay 1

North Davidson Scoring:

Themus Fulks 31
Jamarien Dalton 22
Everhart 7
Wilson 5
Green 5
Yokley 4
Clark 4
L. Moore 3
Michalak 3
Luper 2

Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top