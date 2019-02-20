Game Report on North Davidson-Thomasville Boys Basketball:Themus Fulks with 31 points and Jamarien Dalton’s 22 spark ND Knights past T’ville Bulldogs
North Davidson 86, Thomasville 57
Thomasville 15 13 10 19 57 North Davidson 19 21 20 26 86
Thomasville 12-12 (10-8) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson 22-4 (17-1) Central Carolina 2A Conference
Thomasville Scoring:
Tyree Barnes 15
Javon Cunningham 12
Knight 8
Carolina 8
Williams 7
Thomas 3
Moss 3
Clay 1
North Davidson Scoring:
Themus Fulks 31
Jamarien Dalton 22
Everhart 7
Wilson 5
Green 5
Yokley 4
Clark 4
L. Moore 3
Michalak 3
Luper 2
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School
