High Point MBB Plays at Campbell Thursday on ESPNU

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team (13-12, 6-5 Big South) continues Big South play on the road with a nationally-televised contest at Campbell on Thursday (Feb. 21). Tip-off at Gore Arena is set for 9 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

High Point at Campbell

WHEN: Thursday, February 21 | 9 p.m.

WHERE: Buies Creek, N.C. | Gore Arena

SERIES RECORD: 57th meeting, HPU leads, 35-21

PAW PRINTS

• This will be the 57th meeting between the two programs, with High Point leading the series, 35-21. HPU won the first matchup this season, 57-56, on Feb. 7 at the Millis Center and has won eight out of the last nine matchups.

• This will be the third time HPU head coach Tubby Smith has faced Campbell as a head coach. He is 2-0 against the Camels.

• Last time out, the Panthers came from behind to defeat Hampton, 86-81, in overtime, on Saturday (Feb. 16) in Hampton, Va.

• The Panthers were down 11 with under six minutes to go and were down five with 26 seconds to go. Junior Jahaad Proctor hit a game-tying 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.

• In the extra frame, Proctor and sophomore Denny Slay hit 3-pointers and the Panthers were 12-of-16 from the free throw line on its way to the road victory.

• Proctor led HPU with 29 points against Hampton, the 14th time this season he has scored 20 or more points (22nd time in career).

• Senior Ricky Madison recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds against the Pirates. It was Madison’s fifth double-double of the season and the eighth time this season he has grabbed 10 or more rebounds.

• Madison is averaging 3.23 offensive rebounds per game, leading the Big South and 23rd in the nation. He is also averaging 8.3 rebounds per contest, second in the Big South.

• Senior Jordan Whitehead scored a career-high 14 points against Hampton. His previous career high was 13 against The Citadel on Nov. 27, 2018.

• High Point leads the Big South and ranks 10th in rebounding margin at +7.2 rebounds per game.

• HPU scores 57.6 percent of its points from 2-point field goals, the sixth-highest ratio in the country.

• The Panthers lead the Big South and rank 64th in the country in scoring defense, allowing 67.1 points per game.

HISTORY vs. CAMPBELL

This will be the 57th meeting between the two schools, with High Point leading the all-time series, 35-21. High Point has won eight of the last nine meetings, including a 57-56 win over the Camels on Feb. 7 at the Millis Center. The Panthers were down nine at halftime before coming back to secure the victory. Campbell’s Chris Clemons missed a last-second 3-point shot to win the game.

HISTORY vs. IN-STATE OPPONENTS

High Point has complied a 339-280 (.548) record all-time against Division I programs hailing from the Tar Heel State. HPU’s most common opponents are Elon (86-76), Appalachian State (60-36) and Western Carolina (42-23). The majority of those meetings came during the NAIA era. High Point is 86-79 (.521) against Big South programs from North Carolina and 253-201 (.557) against the rest of the state’s Div. I teams. HPU is 4-1 this season against Division I opponents from North Carolina with wins against East Carolina, Western Carolina, UNC Asheville and Campbell and a loss to Gardner-Webb.

TUBBY SMITH vs. CAMPBELL

This will be the third time HPU head coach Tubby Smith has faced the Camels in his head coaching career, with one of the games coming earlier this season. Coach Smith and his Kentucky Wildcats defeated the Camels, 82-50, on Dec. 29, 2004 in Lexington, Ky., in the other time.

A LOOK AT THE CAMELS

Campbell is 15-11 on the season and 8-4 in Big South play after dropping a 76-71 decision at Presbyterian on Saturday (Feb. 16) in Clinton, S.C. Chris Clemons is the nation’s leading scorer with 29.8 points per game and reached the 3,000-point mark against the Blue Hose. Clemons is ninth on the all-time Division I scoring list.

NEXT UP

The Panthers continue Big South play when they return home to face Gardner-Webb on Saturday (Feb. 23). Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.