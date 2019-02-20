HPT HiToms Awarded 2019 North Carolina Junior American Legion State Tournament

HPT HiToms Awarded North Carolina Junior American Legion State Tournament

HIGH POINT/THOMASVILLE, N.C. – The High Point-Thomasville HiToms Post 87 American Legion Baseball program will serve as the host for the North Carolina Junior American Legion State baseball tournament July 18-23.

Hosted at Historic Finch Field in Thomasville, an American Legion tournament visits 83-year old Finch Field for the third time in 11 years (2006 & 2018). The state tournament’s visit to Finch Field marks the first time in state American Legion championship history that the same community will host a championship in two consecutive years.

Considered to be the state of North Carolina’s second-most prestigious amateur baseball championship, the eight-team tournament will feature seven squads form across the American Legion’s four areas and High-Point Thomasville’s Post 87 Jr. HiToms.

“The Post 87 HiToms are humbled by the confidence the North Carolina American Legion has entrusted in the High Point-Thomasville HiToms and the HPT community,” HiToms President Greg Suire said. “Our ability to grow baseball and future leaders in the HPT community runs parallel with the philosophy of the American Legion and we will work dutifully to create a championship environment.”

Over the last 5 years, Finch Field and the HPT HiToms have successfully played host to the USA Collegiate national team, Japanese Collegiate national team, Chinese Taipei national team, NCAA Division 2 Southeast Regional and the NCISSAA AAA State tournament. This record of consistent national and international amateur baseball events solidifies Finch Field’s status as the premier amateur baseball facility in the Piedmont.

“Since we launched Finch Field’s re-birth in the spring of 2004, the HPT HiToms’ ability to make substantial economic and quality of life impacts on the greater High Point-Thomasville area has made significant strides,” Suire said.

“The NCAA D2 Regional in 2016 generated over $1.8 million (source: High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau) in economic activity for the HPT community and this seminal moment in sports tourism cemented the HiToms as a viable performer in the baseball destination industry.

“It has taken a recognizable HiToms baseball brand, grassroots baseball involvement and leadership, facility improvement, and a dogmatic commitment to our area children to create this beacon of activity.”