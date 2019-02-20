Photos from Ragsdale vs High Point Central Girl Basketball Game Tuesday 2-19-2019

Greensboro Sports
Your Source For Sports News In Greensboro
Posted by Press Release on February 20, 2019 at 2:52 pm under High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment
Photos attached are from last night’s victory over High Point Central. Photos courtesy of Ragsdale Athletics Photo Journalist, George Taylor.
Tags: Girls Basketball
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.
Name (required)
Mail (will not be published) (required)
Website
© 2019 Greensboro Sports
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.