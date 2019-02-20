Photos from Ragsdale vs High Point Central Girl Basketball Game Tuesday 2-19-2019

Posted by Press Release on February 20, 2019 at 2:52 pm under High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Photos attached are from last night’s victory over High Point Central. Photos courtesy of Ragsdale Athletics Photo Journalist, George Taylor.

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top