Tournament Time Continues on Wednesday Night in and around Guilford County:High School and Middle School Basketball action for Today/Tonight/2/20/19

Here are the local tournaments we have going on for today and we may be adding other games that we may have missed in our first posting, so stayed tuned in here throughout the day and night, and we will have scores from these games for you, later on this evening…

Piedmont Triad 3-A Tournament at Western Guilford HS:

Semifinals

#3 Southwest Guilford girls vs. #2 Mount Tabor 6pm

#3 Dudley boys vs. #2 Mount Tabor 7:30pm

Mid-Piedmont 3-A Semifinal Games at Asheboro HS:

#4 Eastern Guilford girls vs. #1 Southeast Guilford 6pm

#4 Eastern Guilford boys vs. #1 Burlington Williams 7:30pm

Mid-State 3-A Tournament at Morehead HS:

Semifinals

#4 Rockingham County girls vs. #1 Person County 6pm

#4 McMichael boys vs. #1 Eastern Alamance 7:30pm

PAC 7 2-A Conference Tournament:

Semifinals

#3 Providence Grove girls at #2 High Point Andrews 7pm

#5 High Point Andrews boys at #1 Wheatmore 7pm

Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Tournament at Davie County HS:

Semifinals

#3 East Forsyth girls vs. #2 Glenn 6pm

#3 East Forsyth boys vs. #2 WS Reynolds 7:30pm

Northwest 1-A Conference Tournament at WS Prep:

Semifinals

#3 Bishop McGuinness girls vs. #2 Mount Airy 6pm

#2 Bishop McGuinness boys vs. #3 East Surry 7:30pm

Middle School Boys Basketball Tournament Boys Big 7 Tournament

Semifinals on Thursday at Southwest Guilford(5pm/6:30) and Finals on Friday at Southwest Guilford(5/6:30pm)

#1 Southwest Guilford(8-4) vs. #4 Southeast Guilford(8-5)

#2 Jamestown(9-4) vs. #3 Northern Guilford(9-4)

**********Southwest Guilford Middle boys, Southeast Guilford Middle boys, Jamestown Middle boys, Northern Guilford Middle boys and Northern Guilford Middle girls all still in the Big 7 Middle School at Southwest Guilford Middle School…**********

Girls Middle School Big 7 Tournament Tonight at Southwest Guilford Middle School…..When you go to SWG Middle, you go down into “The Pit”, it is sort like being out there in Albuquerque, New Mexico and in their gym…

#4 Southeast Guilford Middle vs. #1 Northwest Guilford at 5pm

#3 Northern Guilford Middle vs. #2 Southwest Guilford Middle at 6:30pm

Western Guilford Middle School update:

WG girls advanced Monday vs. Swann Middle and the WG boys won big last night against Northeast Guilford Middle School.

The WG girls are at Jackson Middle today/Wednesday for a game vs. Kiser Middle. The WG boys play again tomorrow/Thursday against winner of Swann/Jackson.

Central 7 Boys Conference Tournament at Jackson Middle School:

#1 seed Allen Middle Boys Round One BYE

#4 Eastern Guilford Middle over Kiser Middle 48-36 in Round One…

#3 Swann Middle over #6 Jackson Middle 55-31 in Round One…

#2 Western Guilford over #7 Northeast Guilford Middle, 65-27, in Round One…

Semifinals on Thursday at Jackson Middle School:

#1 Allen Middle(11-1) vs. Eastern Guilford Middle(8-5) 5pm

#2 Western Guilford Middle(10-3) vs. Swann Middle(8-5) 6:30pm

*****Championship Game on Friday at 6:30pm at Jackson Middle School*****