Basketball Tonight Finals with Middle School and High School Finals for 2/21/19:Jamestown Middle and Swann Middle win their ways into Friday Championship Games/Double OT game today and we have EG and SWG waiting on Swann and JMS/AHS over SA girls/Looking for a Southern Guilford-SEG Boys Final???

Info coming in from our coaches and our Middle School Basketball Fans….

Swann Middle School boys over Western Guilford Middle boys in Double OT 63-60….#3 on Swann, Gio I believe, had 27, and #2 also on Swann, DJ Workman, had 21 points. The duo will head out and lead Swann against Eastern Guilford on Friday(tomorrow) at 6:30 at Jackson Middle School.

Jamestown Middle had a great team win over Northern Guilford 50-37. JMS will face Southwest Middle for the Big 7 Championship, on Friday at Southwest Guilford Middle School…6:30pm tipoff…

Asheboro girls over Southern Alamance, 55-44…

Asheboro girls vs. Eastern Guilford on Friday night at Asheboro High School for the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Tournament Title….

Last check we had by way of Twitter, the Southern Guilford boys were up over Southeast Guilford, 75-37, at AHS…

More on Friday night:

CHAMPIONSHIP FRIDAY

Metro 4-A Conference Tournament at Northwest Guilford High School

#1 Northwest Guilford girls vs. #2 Ragsdale 6pm

#1 Northwest Guilford boys vs. #2 High Point Central 7:30pm

Mid-Piedmont 3-A Tournament Finals at Asheboro HigH School

#4 Eastern Guilford girls vs. #2 Asheboro 6:00 pm

#4 Eastern Guilford boys vs. #2 Southern Guilford 7:30pm

Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Tournament at Western Guilford High School

#1 Dudley girls vs. #2 Mount Tabor 6pm

#3 Dudley boys vs. #1 Southwest Guilford(25-0) 7:30pm

Mid-State 3-A Conference Tournament at Morehead High School

#3 Northern Guilford girls vs. Rockingham County 6pm

#3 Western Alamance boys vs. #4 McMichael 7:30pm

PAC 7 2-A Conference Tournament at Wheatmore High School

#2 HP Andrews girls vs. #4 Wheatmore 6pm

#1 1 Wheatmore boys vs. #2 Randleman 7:30pm

Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Tournament

West Forsyth girls vs. Glenn 6pm

Davie County boys vs. WS Reynolds 7:30pm

Northwest 1-A Conference Tournament

#1 Mount Airy girls vs. #2 East Surry 6:30pm

#2 Bishop McGuinness boys vs. #1 Winston-Salem Prep 8pm

NCISAA State Tournament 4-A Semifinals at Raleigh Ravenscroft High School

#1 Greensboro Day School boys vs. #3 Durham Academy