C.J. Freeman(Northern Guilford HS) headed to Campbell University to play his college football(Formerly at the University of South Carolina and Iowa Western Community College)

Even through the trials and tribulations, My God never failed me….

Blessed that I’m able say I’m committed to Campbell University

Great kid back in the days of Northern Guilford High School State Championship Football….He was a tall running back and he ran for a ton of yards and numerous TD’s for the NG Nighthawks back in his day, and he’s hoping and here’s hoping his day is about to begin again/anew, for the Campbell Camels…I think that is where Mike Minter is still the boss, and Minter knows a thing or two, about football…..

C.J. Freeman in his senior season(2015), as a NG RB, ran for 2,188 yards and 24 TD’s…

Junior year for Freeman at NG he had 1,908 yards and 27 TD’s, plus 2 receiving TD’s and 29 total…Junior year, 2014, NG(16-1) 3-AA State Champs…

Sophomore year 1,652 yards/18 TD’s…

Counting his 151 yards as a freshman on varsity when TJ Logan was still at NG, for his career, CJ/Caleb Freeman with right at 5,899 yards rushing and 73 TD’s….

(Just for old times sake, TJ Logan had 3,146 yards rushing Freeman’s freshman year and Logan ran for 47 TD’s.)…