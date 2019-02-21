College Men’s Basketball Final – Guilford 77, Emory & Henry 67 (ODAC Tournament quarterfinal)

SALEM, Va. – Kyler Gregory scored 21 points and Marcus Curry added 20 in Guilford College’s 77-67 win over Emory & Henry College in Thursday night Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament quarterfinal game in the Salem Civic Center.

The Quakers (19-7), seeded second, advance to Saturday’s 3 pm semifinal against the winner of Thursday night’s Roanoke College-Lynchburg College semifinal. Seventh-seeded Emory & Henry ends its season with a 17-10 record.

Guilford outscored the Wasps, 13-0, in the game’s opening six minutes and never looked back. The Quakers made their first three shots, all three-pointers. Jarris Hendricks heated up from outside for Emory & Henry and helped his club back to within 21-20 with four first-half three-pointers. The Quakers responded with seven straight points and took a 39-32 lead into halftime fueled by 14 Gregory points.

The teams traded baskets to start the second half before the Quakers slowly built a 65-51 lead with six minutes left in regulation on Joah Logan’s three-pointer. The Wasps trimmed the deficit to six points twice, but drew no closer as Guilford held Emory & Henry to 2-for-9 field-goal shooting in the final three minutes. The Quakers scored eight of their final 12 points from the free-throw line in the final five minutes and shot 21-of-24 from the line overall.

Guilford’s Carson Long added 13 points and Logan finished with 10 as four Quakers scored in double figures. Point guard Jaylen Gore tallied nine points, four assists, and a game- and career-high 12 rebounds. Gregory added nine boards and Curry had seven as Guilford won the rebounding battle, 42-30. Forwards Gregory, Long, and Curry combined to shoot 18-for-32 (56.3%) from the floor.

Hendricks finished with a game-high 23 points and seven rebounds for Emory & Henry. Tharon Suggs added 16 points and Daniel Spencer finished with 13 for the Wasps, who shot just five free throws in the game.