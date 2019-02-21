College Women’s Basketball News – Guilford’s Walters Earns Google Cloud Academic All-District Honors Inbox x

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford College junior Miracle Walters (Elkin, N.C./Elkin) was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) NCAA Division III Google Cloud Academic All-District® V Team, the organization announced Thursday. Walters, a two-time member of the Academic All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) team, advances to CoSIDA’s Division III Academic All-America ballot. The results will be announced on March 13.

Walters joins her sister, Heaven ’17, as recent Guilford winners of the honor.

The all-district squads are comprised of women’s basketball students from Division III institutions in the 10-state area from Virginia to Missouri. Nominees were starters or key reserves of sophomore academic standing or above who maintained at least a 3.3 grade point average.

Walters, a 5-9 forward, has started each of Guilford’s 25 matchups this season and earned First Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) recognition Wednesday. She leads the Quakers and ranks seventh among ODAC scoring leaders with a career-best 14.4 points per game. Her 55.7 percent field-goal percentage stands second in the league and her 35.1 minutes per game ranks third. She has two double-doubles this year and has led the Quakers in scoring eight times. Walters averaged 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game and shot 58 percent from the floor in 18 league contests. She tallied a career-best 28 points in December wins over Bridgewater College and North Carolina Wesleyan College.

Walters, a five-time dean’s list student, serves on Guilford’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and received Guilford’s 2018 Mendenhall Math Scholarship. She works in Guilford’s Hege Library and is active with Guilford’s Society of Physics Students.

Coach Stephanie Flamini’s Quakers are 20-5 overall, 16-2 in the ODAC. Ranked ninth in the February 20 NCAA Division III South Region Poll, Guilford has the top seed in this weekend’s ODAC Tournament and starts play Friday (2/22) at 1:00 p.m. versus Shenandoah University in a quarterfinal game.