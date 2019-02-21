Elon MBB: Seibring Selected to Google Cloud Academic All-District 3 Team by CoSIDA

ELON, N.C. – Elon University senior forward Tyler Seibring have been named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District 3 Men’s Basketball Team for the third straight season, as announced Thursday afternoon, Feb. 21, by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Seibring, a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, is now a three-time Academic All-District 3 selection. By virtue of being named to the first team, Seibring will be included on the national ballot for the Academic All-America Team. In addition to Seibring, Luke Maye (North Carolina), Jahaad Proctor (High Point), Jack White (Duke) and Dylan Windler (Belmont) were also selected to the All-District 3 team.

This season, Seibring was named to the 2018-19 Preseason All-CAA Second Team and was a one of the final 30 candidates for the 2018-19 Senior CLASS Award. He has been maintaining a 3.95 GPA as an English and Economics double major and is a member of both Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi academic honor societies.

The Normal, Ill., native has had a stellar senior season for the maroon and gold. He is averaging a career-best 16.4 points and is grabbing 5.8 rebounds per contest. Seibring has bettered his numbers during conference play, averaging 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds against CAA opponents. He has scored in double figures in 22 of the team’s 27 games this season. Seibring has scored 20 or more points in a career-best 10 games already this year, while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three.

Seibring has earned numerous awards for his work in the classroom throughout his career. On top of his second-straight CoSIDA Academic All-American honor last season, Seibring earned the league’s prestigious 2017-18 CAA Dean Ehlers Leadership Award for his work in the classroom, on the court and in the community. During his sophomore season in 2016-17, he was selected the CAA Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and was a CAA All-Academic Team selection. Since coming to campus, Seibring has been a member of the President’s List every semester and a three-time CAA Commissioner’s Academic Award winner.

To be eligible for nomination, student-athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of their team’s games, be of sophomore standing athletically and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.3.

The Academic All-District™ teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada. This is the seventh year of the expanded Academic All-America® program as CoSIDA moved from recognizing a University Division (Division I) and a College Division (all non-Division I) and has doubled the number of scholar-athletes honored. The expanded teams include NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III participants, while the College Division Academic All-America® Team combines NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools. The Division II and III Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures, to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2018-19 DII and DIII Academic All-America® teams program.