Elon WBB Phoenix Welcomes CAA-Leader James Madison to Schar Center on Friday

ELON, N.C. – Continuing a three-game homestand, the Elon University women’s basketball team welcomes Colonial Athletic Association leader James Madison to Schar Center this Friday, Feb. 22, for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

The game will be streamed on Phoenix All-Access at elonphoenix.com. Fans can also listen to the game on WSOE 89.3.

Series History (James Madison leads 9-4)

The Phoenix and the Dukes are meeting for the second time this season and for the 14th time overall in the all-time series. James Madison won the first matchup in the season series, 82-30, in Harrisonburg, Va., on Jan. 27. Brie Perpignan was the only Phoenix player to score in double figures with 10 points as Elon was held to its lowest scoring total of the season.

Last Time Out

Emily Maupin led three players in double figures as the Phoenix fell in a close battle versus William & Mary, 64-59, last Sunday, Feb. 17, in the first game of its three-game home swing. Maupin had a game-high 16 points while Perpignan added 13 points and Jaylin Powell contributed with 11.

Fastbreaks

• Elon comes into Sunday’s contest with an 8-15 overall record and a 3-9 ledger in the CAA, which is currently eighth overall in the standings.

• Elon is fifth in the CAA in scoring at 64.3 points per game. The Phoenix is also in the top-five of the league in field goal percentage at .400 percent and free throw percentage at .706.

• Maupin has led the Phoenix in scoring nine times this season and continues to be a key part of the Phoenix offense. The Charlottesville, Va., native is averaging a team-high 12.2 points per game after only averaging less than two a game during her freshman year. She has also scored in double figures in 14 games and is averaging 12.7 PPG during CAA play.

• Maupin is third in the CAA in field-goal percentage at .488 percent. Her team-high 6.7 boards per game is eighth overall in the league.

• Powell has provided a scoring boost for the Phoenix in recent weeks, scoring in double figures in three of the past four games. The Raleigh, N.C., native currently leads the CAA in three-point percentage at .435 percent and is knocking down .471 percent from downtown in league games.

• Elon returns eight letterwinners from its team that successfully defended its Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title and made a return trip to the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

• The Phoenix closed out 2017-18 with a 25-8 record overall and a 14-4 mark during league play including a 13-game winning streak to close out the regular season and conference tournament.

• The Phoenix was tabbed to finish third in the 2018-19 CAA Preseason Poll as conducted by the league’s head coaches on Oct. 18. Elon received one first-place vote en route to 61 points for a tie for third place. James Madison (79 points) and Drexel (71 points) were selected in front of the Phoenix, who tied with Delaware for third with 61 points.

• Elon returns three starters from last year’s team including sophomore guard Saadia Munford, an CAA All-Rookie team selection in 2017-18. Munford was chosen as a Preseason All-CAA selection this season with her spot on the third team.

• Additionally, the Phoenix added five newcomers to the 2018-19 roster, which will again be one of the youngest in the nation with only two upperclassmen and no seniors.

Scouting James Madison (20-4, 12-1 CAA)

The Dukes enter Friday’s matchup with a 20-4 overall record and a 12-1 mark in CAA play after defeating UNCW, 58-51, at home last Sunday. The win over the Seahawks was the ­eighth in a row for JMU, who avenged its lone loss during league play to UNCW. Earlier this week, James Madison moved into the top-10 of the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25 poll and received a vote in the USA Today Coaches poll.

The Dukes also rank in seven categories in the top-10 nationally including being second in the nation in field goal percentage defense (31.8) and third in the nation in scoring defense (50.4). Offensively, James Madison is averaging 67.6 points per game, good for third in the league. Kamiah Smalls is third overall in the CAA at 17.6 points per game and second overall in field-goal percentage at .495. Kayla Cooper-Williams is the leading rebounder in the league at 9.8 boards per game and in block shots at 2.5 per game.

Schar Center

After playing its home games in Alumni Gym since the start of the program in 1972, Elon moves into its new facility, Schar Center, this season. The 5,100-seat facility will provide an elite venue for Phoenix basketball and volleyball games in addition to convocations, speakers and other major campus events. The facility is named for Dwight and Martha Schar, of Palm Beach, Fla.

20-Game Winners

With 25 victories last season, Elon posted back-to-back 20-win campaigns for the first time as a Division I program. Overall, Elon has posted three 20-win seasons during the Division I era.

Up Next

Elon closes out the weekend versus Towson on Sunday, Feb. 24, with the game scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip-off at Schar Center.