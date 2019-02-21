GSOSports.com High School Basketball Polls for this Week, plus the MaxPreps.com Statewide Rankings
Guilford County Public Schools TOP TEN POLL for the boys…..
1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(25-0)
2)Northwest Guilford Vikings(18-6)
3)Southern Guilford Storm(19-4)
4)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(18-8)
5)Dudley Panthers(15-10)
6)High Point Central Bison(15-10)
7)Ragsdale Tigers(13-10)
8)Ben L. Smith Golden Eagle(13-12)
9)Grimsley Whirlies(11-14)
10)Northern Guilford Nighthawks(11-14)
TOP TEN POLL GIRLS for the Guilford County public schools…..
1)Northwest Guilford Vikings(20-4)
2)Southeast Guilford Falcons(22-3)
3)Ragsdale Tigers(21-3)
4)Dudley Panthers(20-4)
5)TIE:Eastern Guilford Wildcats(19-7)/Northern Guilford Nighthawks(19-7)
7)High Point Andrews Red Raiders(18-6)
8)High Point Central Bison(18-7)
9)Southern Guilford Storm(10-13)
10)Southwest Guilford Cowgirls(9-17)
Combined BOYS TOP TEN POLL with the Public and Private Schools…
1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(25-0)
2)TIE:)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(27-3)/Greensboro Day School Bengals(28-5)
4)Northwest Guilford Vikings(18-6)
5)Southern Guilford Storm(19-4)
6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(18-8)
7)Dudley Panthers(15-10)
8)High Point Central(15-10)
9)High Point Christian Academy(21-9)
10)The Burlington School(24-7)
Girls Combined TOP TEN POLL with the Public and the Private Schools
1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(21-0)
2)Northwest Guilford Vikings(20-4)
3)Southeast Guilford Falcons(22-3)
4)Ragsdale Tigers(21-3)
5)Dudley Panthers(20-4)
6)Greensboro Day School Bengals(20-8)
7)The Burlington School Spartans(23-1)
8)Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans(11-12)
9)TIE:Eastern Guilford Wildcats(19-7)/Northern Guilford Nighthawks(19-7)
NCHSAA 4-A Boys Poll from MaxPreps.com:
(One Guilford County team in the Top 25)
1 Millbrook (Raleigh) 24-0
2 North Mecklenburg (Huntersville) 21-3
3 Independence (Charlotte) 18-6
4 West Charlotte (Charlotte) 18-6
5 Wakefield (Raleigh) 21-3
6 Olympic (Charlotte) 19-4
7 South Central (Winterville) 23-1
8 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 19-5
9 Holly Springs 19-3
10 David W. Butler (Matthews) 19-5
12 Davie (Mocksville) 22-1
17 R.J. Reynolds (Winston-Salem) 16-6
18 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 18-6
Girls 4-A Poll from MaxPreps.com:
(Three Guilford County teams in the Top 25)
1 Wakefield (Raleigh) 23-1
2 Heritage (Wake Forest) 21-2
3 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 22-2
4 Southeast Raleigh (Raleigh) 19-5
5 West Forsyth (Clemmons) 20-3
6 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 20-4
7 Ragsdale (Jamestown) 21-3
8 Leesville Road (Raleigh) 19-3
9 David W. Butler (Matthews) 22-2
10 Mallard Creek (Charlotte) 19-4
16 High Point Central (High Point) 18-7
Boys 3-A Poll from MaxPreps.com:
(Five Guilford County Teams in the Top 27)
1 Cox Mill (Concord) 22-2
2 Southwest Guilford (High Point) 25-0
3 Hillside (Durham) 23-1
4 Northern Nash (Rocky Mount) 22-1
5 Walter M. Williams (Burlington) 22-3
6 Eastern Alamance (Mebane) 25-1
7 Freedom (Morganton) 24-1
8 Southern Durham (Durham) 19-5
9 Southern Guilford (Greensboro) 19-4
10 Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem) 18-8
18 Ben L. Smith (Greensboro) 13-12
25 Dudley (Greensboro) 15-10
27 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 18-8
Girls 3-A Poll from MaxPreps.com:
(Three Guilford County teams in the Top 25)
1 Erwin (Asheville) 24-1
2 Jesse Carson (China Grove) 23-1
3 Enka 20-4
4 Freedom (Morganton) 24-1
5 Southeast Guilford (Greensboro) 22-3
6 E.E. Smith (Fayetteville) 23-1
7 Jacksonville 18-3
8 North Iredell (Olin) 18-4
9 Asheville 19-5
10 Statesville 18-6
19 Dudley (Greensboro) 20-4
20 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 19-7
*****Northern Guilford(19-7) #36 in the Girls 3-A rankings and High Point Andrews(18-6) at #32 in the girls 2-A rankings….*****
