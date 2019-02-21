GSOSports.com High School Basketball Polls for this Week, plus the MaxPreps.com Statewide Rankings

Guilford County Public Schools TOP TEN POLL for the boys…..

1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(25-0)

2)Northwest Guilford Vikings(18-6)

3)Southern Guilford Storm(19-4)

4)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(18-8)

5)Dudley Panthers(15-10)

6)High Point Central Bison(15-10)

7)Ragsdale Tigers(13-10)

8)Ben L. Smith Golden Eagle(13-12)

9)Grimsley Whirlies(11-14)

10)Northern Guilford Nighthawks(11-14)

TOP TEN POLL GIRLS for the Guilford County public schools…..

1)Northwest Guilford Vikings(20-4)

2)Southeast Guilford Falcons(22-3)

3)Ragsdale Tigers(21-3)

4)Dudley Panthers(20-4)

5)TIE:Eastern Guilford Wildcats(19-7)/Northern Guilford Nighthawks(19-7)

7)High Point Andrews Red Raiders(18-6)

8)High Point Central Bison(18-7)

9)Southern Guilford Storm(10-13)

10)Southwest Guilford Cowgirls(9-17)

Combined BOYS TOP TEN POLL with the Public and Private Schools…

1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(25-0)

2)TIE:)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(27-3)/Greensboro Day School Bengals(28-5)

4)Northwest Guilford Vikings(18-6)

5)Southern Guilford Storm(19-4)

6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(18-8)

7)Dudley Panthers(15-10)

8)High Point Central(15-10)

9)High Point Christian Academy(21-9)

10)The Burlington School(24-7)

Girls Combined TOP TEN POLL with the Public and the Private Schools

1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(21-0)

2)Northwest Guilford Vikings(20-4)

3)Southeast Guilford Falcons(22-3)

4)Ragsdale Tigers(21-3)

5)Dudley Panthers(20-4)

6)Greensboro Day School Bengals(20-8)

7)The Burlington School Spartans(23-1)

8)Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans(11-12)

9)TIE:Eastern Guilford Wildcats(19-7)/Northern Guilford Nighthawks(19-7)

NCHSAA 4-A Boys Poll from MaxPreps.com:

(One Guilford County team in the Top 25)

1 Millbrook (Raleigh) 24-0

2 North Mecklenburg (Huntersville) 21-3

3 Independence (Charlotte) 18-6

4 West Charlotte (Charlotte) 18-6

5 Wakefield (Raleigh) 21-3

6 Olympic (Charlotte) 19-4

7 South Central (Winterville) 23-1

8 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 19-5

9 Holly Springs 19-3

10 David W. Butler (Matthews) 19-5

12 Davie (Mocksville) 22-1

17 R.J. Reynolds (Winston-Salem) 16-6

18 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 18-6

Girls 4-A Poll from MaxPreps.com:

(Three Guilford County teams in the Top 25)

1 Wakefield (Raleigh) 23-1

2 Heritage (Wake Forest) 21-2

3 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 22-2

4 Southeast Raleigh (Raleigh) 19-5

5 West Forsyth (Clemmons) 20-3

6 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 20-4

7 Ragsdale (Jamestown) 21-3

8 Leesville Road (Raleigh) 19-3

9 David W. Butler (Matthews) 22-2

10 Mallard Creek (Charlotte) 19-4

16 High Point Central (High Point) 18-7

Boys 3-A Poll from MaxPreps.com:

(Five Guilford County Teams in the Top 27)

1 Cox Mill (Concord) 22-2

2 Southwest Guilford (High Point) 25-0

3 Hillside (Durham) 23-1

4 Northern Nash (Rocky Mount) 22-1

5 Walter M. Williams (Burlington) 22-3

6 Eastern Alamance (Mebane) 25-1

7 Freedom (Morganton) 24-1

8 Southern Durham (Durham) 19-5

9 Southern Guilford (Greensboro) 19-4

10 Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem) 18-8

18 Ben L. Smith (Greensboro) 13-12

25 Dudley (Greensboro) 15-10

27 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 18-8

Girls 3-A Poll from MaxPreps.com:

(Three Guilford County teams in the Top 25)

1 Erwin (Asheville) 24-1

2 Jesse Carson (China Grove) 23-1

3 Enka 20-4

4 Freedom (Morganton) 24-1

5 Southeast Guilford (Greensboro) 22-3

6 E.E. Smith (Fayetteville) 23-1

7 Jacksonville 18-3

8 North Iredell (Olin) 18-4

9 Asheville 19-5

10 Statesville 18-6

19 Dudley (Greensboro) 20-4

20 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 19-7

*****Northern Guilford(19-7) #36 in the Girls 3-A rankings and High Point Andrews(18-6) at #32 in the girls 2-A rankings….*****