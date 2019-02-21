HPU Baseball Postpones Series Opener With Saint Joseph’s

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Due to incoming inclement weather High Point University baseball’s series opener against Saint Joseph’s has been postponed, in addition to Saturday’s start time getting moved to 3 PM.

Weekend Schedule vs Saint Joseph’s

Friday, February 22 | Postponed

Saturday, February 23 | 3 PM | Williard Stadium

Sunday, February 24 | 12 PM | Williard Stadium

This will be the second time the Panthers’ schedule has been interrupted by the elements, as the Purple & White were forced to open the season with a doubleheader at Old Dominion, before playing the series finale on the Sunday of opening week.

As of now there is no official makeup date or time for this Friday’s contest, as Sunday’s finale remains as scheduled. For fans still hoping to attend High Point’s annual ‘First Pitch Fundraiser’, this year’s reception will still be available inside Steele Athletic Center from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door, and online, for $25 per person, with food, drinks and a silent auction all provided. Children five years and younger free of charge.