HPU MBB’s Proctor Named to Google Cloud Academic All-District Team

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University men’s basketball junior Jahaad Proctor has been named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District 3 Team for the second straight year, the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced Thursday (Feb. 21).

Proctor, who has a cumulative GPA of 3.79 and is majoring in sales, is now be eligible for the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

He is third in the Big South in scoring with 19.3 points per game and is sixth in field goal percentage at 46.9 percent. He ranks seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio at +1.5, is eighth in assists with 3.2 per game and ninth in free throw percentage (76.9 percent) and steals (1.4 per game).

In addition to being named to the Academic All-District Team for the second straight year, Proctor is a three-time Millis Scholar-Athlete, been named to the Big South Presidential Honor Roll twice and was a member on the 2018 Big South All-Academic Team.

Proctor and the Panthers are back in action Thursday night (Feb. 21), playing at Campbell at 9 p.m. in a nationally-televised game on ESPNU.