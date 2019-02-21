Powerade State Games Opening Ceremonies June 21 at Carowinds

POWERADE STATE GAMES OPENING CEREMONIES JUNE 21 @ CAROWINDS

Save the date… June 21, 2019… and join us at Carowinds for this year’s Powerade State Games Opening Ceremonies! Start off the day at the park where you can take a ride on the newly opened Copperhead Strike double launch roller coaster, make a splash at the Carolina Harbor Waterpark or check out one of the many shows scheduled that day. After spending the day exploring the over 400-acres that Carowinds has to offer, head over to the concourse area outside of the Paladium and join us for this year’s Powerade State Games Opening Ceremonies that will feature interactive inflatables, games, food, raffles, free swag for athletes and more! Stay tuned for more information including about how you can win FREE TICKETS to Carowinds just by registering for this year’s games!