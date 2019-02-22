Elon Men’s and Women’s Tennis Makes Schedule Adjustments

*** Both Men’s and Women’s Tennus Updates Are Included ***

Elon Men’s Tennis Makes Schedule Adjustments

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s tennis has announced changes to its upcoming schedule. The changes come due to a previous cancellation and with inclement weather expected in the area on Friday.

Elon’s match on Friday, Feb. 22 against Coastal Carolina has been postponed and rescheduled for Monday, March 18, at 2:30 p.m. due to impending rain in the forecast in Elon, N.C. Additionally, the Phoenix has added a home match on Saturday, April 6 against Gardner-Webb at 2:30 p.m. That match will take place of Elon’s previously scheduled neutral site match on Feb. 16 against Georgia Southern in Wilmington, N.C., which was canceled due to rain.

The Phoenix returns to action on Sunday, Feb. 24, for a match against Winthrop at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The contest is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Elon Women’s Tennis Match at Richmond Moved to Sunday

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis has moved its scheduled match on Friday, Feb. 22, against Richmond due to the projected weather forecast in the area.

Elon’s scheduled match on Friday, Feb. 22 against Richmond has been moved to Sunday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. due to Friday’s rainy forecast.

The Phoenix begins its weekend trip to Richmond with a matchup against VCU on Saturday, Feb. 23. The contest between Elon and Virginia Commonwealth University is slated to begin at 11 a.m.