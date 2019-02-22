Elon Softball Phoenix Drops Two on First Day at Unconquered Invitational

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Elon University softball team had a couple of setbacks on its first day at the Unconquered Invitational, hosted by No. 1 Florida State, on Friday, Feb. 22. The Phoenix fell to Samford in its first contest of the day, 4-0, before losing to the Seminoles in its nightcap, 15-1, at the Seminole Softball Complex.

Elon fell to 6-4 overall on the season after its twin bill today. Samford moved to 5-8 on the year while Florida State continued to stay unbeaten to start its season at 13-0.

Game One: Samford 4, Elon 0

The Bulldogs opened the scoring the contest in the opening frame. Samford led off the game on a single up the middle with the runner moving over to third on another single. A one-out, sacrifice fly to left scored her to give the Bulldogs the early advantage. 1-0.

Samford added to its lead in the top of the third. The Bulldogs connected on a one-out, solo homerun to left field that extended its advantage to 2-0. An RBI on a fielder’s choice put the Phoenix behind, 3-0, after three complete.

Elon finally broke Samford’s no-hit bid in the bottom of the fifth as Keagan Goldwait reached on a leadoff single up the middle. Ashtyn Foddrell joined Goldwait on the bases after a walk to give Elon the tying run at the plate. A double play and a line out on the next two at bats thwarted those plans and stopped the Phoenix’s momentum.

Samford added another insurance run in the top of the sixth on a two-out RBI single. Elon would get one more base runner on in the bottom of the seventh, but could not move her as the Phoenix fell to the Bulldogs, 4-0.

The Phoenix was held to only two hits on the day from Samford’s pitcher Kenna Gillespie, who threw a complete-game, two-hit gem with three strikeouts. Goldwait and Grace Sherron were the only players to record a hit for Elon.

Abby Barker took her first setback of the season, falling to 4-1 on the year. The Granville, Ohio, native pitched 4.0 innings and allowed three runs, two earned, off six hits. Hailey Jomp tossed 3.0 innings in relief in her season debut and allowed one hit and one run.

Game Two: No. 1 Florida State 15, Elon 1 (5)

Florida State put up five runs in the top of the first to start off the game with a commanding lead. The Seminoles added its runs on a two-run homer, two RBI singles and a sacrifice fly to move ahead 5-0.

Seven more runs crossed the dish for the Seminoles in its home half of the second. A wild pitch and a couple of Phoenix miscues aided Florida State’s chances on the first two runs of the inning before an RBI single and a three RBI double swelled the Seminoles’ lead to 12-0.

The Phoenix plated its lone run in the top of the third. Allie Eith reached on a leadoff single through the left side and advanced all the way to third on wild pitches. She would score on a RBI from Erica Serafini to put Elon on the scoreboard.

The Seminoles added three more runs in the fourth and secured its 15-1 run-rule victory over the Phoenix by setting down the maroon and gold in order in the fifth.

Goldwait had two of the Phoenix’s three hits against the Seminoles, going 2-of-2 at the plate with a double. Eith recorded the other base hit for Elon with a run scored.

Kenna Quinn (2-2) took the decision against the Seminoles, one of three pitchers for the Phoenix who saw action in the circle against Florida State.

On Deck

The Phoenix returns for the second day at the Unconquered Invitational with a rematch against Samford at 10 a.m. followed by facing Lipscomb at 5 p.m.