Game Report on High Point Central-Northwest Guilford Boys Basketball:Bison battle their way to Tournament Title with Dhieu Deing leading HPC with 30 points/Brandon Thomas leads NWG Vikings with 26 points

HIGH POINT CENTRAL 83, NORTHWEST GUILFORD 76

GAME NOTES:

–Northwest Guilford and High Point Central squared off in a Friday night battle at Northwest for the Metro 4A conference tournament championship. The game was a high scoring affair throughout that ended with the High Point Central Bison coming out on top with a gritty 7 point win on the road.

Central got off to a scorching hot start with 28 points in the first quarter. The Vikings answered in the second quarter to score 24 of their own and cut the deficit to 5 going into the break.

The second half was back and forth as Central continued to make tough shots that the Vikings answered. The two teams traded baskets throughout fourth until Northwest was forced to foul late. Central ultimately put the game out of reach by knocking down their free throws and scoring key baskets in the final minutes to put it away.

The final score was 83-76.

–Brandon Thomas led the Vikings with 26 points. Dean Reiber had 22 and Christian Hampton had 20. Johnny Pagano and Shaq Marsh each had 3 points. Robbie Boulton had 2 points.

–Dhieu Deing led the Bison with 30 points. Jyree Ford had 18 points while Jamal Marbury and Kuluel Mading had 14 apiece. Trent Westray had 7 points.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th NORTHWEST GUILFORD 17 24 13 22 HIGH POINT CENTRAL 28 18 16 21

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 18-7; 6-2

Brandon Thomas 26; Dean Reiber 22; Christian Hampton 20; Johnny Pagano 3; Shaq Marsh 3; Robbie Boulton 2

HIGH POINT CENTRAL 16-10; 5-3

D. Deing 30; J. Ford 18; J. Marbury 14; K. Mading 14; Trent Westray 7

Submitted by: Northwest Coaching Staff