High Point MBB Falls at Campbell, 61-48

• HPU fell on the road at Campbell, 61-48

• Senior Jordan Whitehead recorded his second career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds

• High Point hosts Gardner-Webb on Saturday at 7 p.m.

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team fell on the road at Campbell, 61-48, Thursday night (Feb. 21) at Gore Arena in Buies Creek.

With the score tied at 30 with 18:22 to go, Campbell (16-11, 9-4 Big South) went on a 15-3 run that included five HPU turnovers to take a 45-33 advantage with 12:42 remaining. The Panthers (14-13, 7-6) cut the lead to eight with 2:44 left, but that was as close as they would get.

“I was disappointed with the way we performed and in our lack of execution in those first few minutes of the second half,” HPU head coach Tubby Smith said. “We’ve got to do a better job of teaching ball handling. We did some good things (overall), but when they take the ball from you nine times and block seven of your shots, you’re not going to win.”

Junior Jahaad Proctor led HPU with 17 points, while senior Jordan Whitehead recorded his second double-double of his career with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Fellow senior Ricky Madison also grabbed 10 rebounds, the ninth time this season he has recorded 10 or more boards.

High Point led on the boards, 42-31, but Campbell led in steals, 9-2, and blocks, 7-1. Campbell shot 39 percent (23-59) while the Panthers were 17-of-50 from the field (34 percent).

In the first half, both teams shot 36 percent from the field and High Point held a 1-point advantage at the break, 26-25. The Panthers had spurts and their biggest lead was nine with 4:59 remaining in the period but the Fighting Camels were able to bounce back each time.

Campbell was led by Chris Clemons with 27 points and Andrew Eudy, who had a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Up next, the Panthers host Gardner-Webb on Saturday (Feb. 23). Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.