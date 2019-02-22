High School and Middle School Basketball Tonight Finals for (2/22/19):Championship Friday in and around Guilford County’s time of Tournaments/”Tournament Time”

Finals in on this Friday night of Tournament Championship Games in and around Guilford County…

More scores on the way….

Metro 4-A Tournament at Northwest Guilford High School:

Ragsdale girls 39, Northwes Guilford 29

High Point Central boys 83, Northwest Guilford 76

Piedmont Triad 3-A Tournament at Western Guilford High School:

Dudley girls 44. Mount Tabor 38

Southwest Guilford boys 115, Dudley 78

Mid-Piedmont 3-A Tournament at Asheboro High School:

Asheboro girls 51, Eastern Guilford 49

Southern Guilford boys 75, Eastern Guilford 70 Overtime

Mid-State 3-A Tournament at Morehead High School:

Northern Guilford 62, Rockingham County 52

Western Alamance boys 49, McMichael 44

NCISAA 4-A State Tournament at Raleigh Ravenscroft High School:

Greensboro Day School boys 64, Raleigh Ravenscroft 43

Greensboro Day vs. Christ School for the NCISAA 4-A State Title tomorrow/Saturday at 6pm at Raleigh Ravenscroft High School..

Ravenscroft girls 50, Wesleyan Christian Academy 35

Northwest 1-A Tournament at Winston-Salem Prep High School:

East Surry girls 66, Mount Airy 30

WS Prep boys 67, Bishop McGuinness 41

Central Carolina 2-A Conference Tournament:

Lexington 72 boys North Davidson 68

PAC 7 2-A Conference Tournament at Wheatmore High School:

High Point Andrews grls 41, Wheatmore 36

Wheatmore boys 56, Randleman 50

Middle School Basketball Tournaments:

Central 7 Conference Tournament at Jackson Middle School:

Swann boys over Eastern Guilford 43-40 for the Central Conference Championship

Note from one of our readers:

Swann pushes foward once again!! This time for the Conference Championship 43-40….I’m amazed by the way this team handled adversity throughout the season and being able to turn it around. Also whenever #2 DJ Workman and #3 Gio get clicking with each other not only on the scoring end but rebounding part they can do damage. They also have other good players to help them win who I heard are mostly 6th and 7th graders…..