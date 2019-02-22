High School and Middle School Basketball Tonight Finals for (2/22/19):Championship Friday in and around Guilford County’s time of Tournaments/”Tournament Time”
Finals in on this Friday night of Tournament Championship Games in and around Guilford County…
More scores on the way….
Metro 4-A Tournament at Northwest Guilford High School:
Ragsdale girls 39, Northwes Guilford 29
High Point Central boys 83, Northwest Guilford 76
Piedmont Triad 3-A Tournament at Western Guilford High School:
Dudley girls 44. Mount Tabor 38
Southwest Guilford boys 115, Dudley 78
Mid-Piedmont 3-A Tournament at Asheboro High School:
Asheboro girls 51, Eastern Guilford 49
Southern Guilford boys 75, Eastern Guilford 70 Overtime
Mid-State 3-A Tournament at Morehead High School:
Northern Guilford 62, Rockingham County 52
Western Alamance boys 49, McMichael 44
NCISAA 4-A State Tournament at Raleigh Ravenscroft High School:
Greensboro Day School boys 64, Raleigh Ravenscroft 43
Greensboro Day vs. Christ School for the NCISAA 4-A State Title tomorrow/Saturday at 6pm at Raleigh Ravenscroft High School..
Ravenscroft girls 50, Wesleyan Christian Academy 35
Northwest 1-A Tournament at Winston-Salem Prep High School:
East Surry girls 66, Mount Airy 30
WS Prep boys 67, Bishop McGuinness 41
Central Carolina 2-A Conference Tournament:
Lexington 72 boys North Davidson 68
PAC 7 2-A Conference Tournament at Wheatmore High School:
High Point Andrews grls 41, Wheatmore 36
Wheatmore boys 56, Randleman 50
Middle School Basketball Tournaments:
Central 7 Conference Tournament at Jackson Middle School:
Swann boys over Eastern Guilford 43-40 for the Central Conference Championship
Note from one of our readers:
Swann pushes foward once again!! This time for the Conference Championship 43-40….I’m amazed by the way this team handled adversity throughout the season and being able to turn it around. Also whenever #2 DJ Workman and #3 Gio get clicking with each other not only on the scoring end but rebounding part they can do damage. They also have other good players to help them win who I heard are mostly 6th and 7th graders…..
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.