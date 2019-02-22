HPU MBB Returns Home to Host Gardner-Webb Saturday

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb

WHEN: Saturday, February 23 | 7 p.m.

WHERE: High Point, N.C. | Millis Center

SERIES RECORD: 57th meeting, series even, 28-28

LIVE STATS: Click Here

AUDIO: High Point Panther Radio Network

VIDEO: ESPN+

GAME NOTES: Click Here

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team (14-13, 7-6 Big South) continues Big South play at home against Gardner-Webb (18-10, 8-5) on Saturday (Feb. 23). Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

PAW PRINTS

• This will be the 57th meeting between the two programs with the series even, 28-28. Gardner-Webb has won four of the last five matchups, including a 69-67 win on Jan. 30 in Boiling Springs.

• This will be the second time HPU head coach Tubby Smith has faced Gardner-Webb in his head coaching career, with the first meeting coming earlier this season.

• Last time out, the Panthers fell on the road at Campbell, 61-48, on Thursday (Feb. 21) in Buies Creek.

• Senior Jordan Whitehead recorded his second career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds against the Camels. His other double-double was an 11-point, 10-rebound outing at Charleston Southern on Jan. 5.

• Senior Ricky Madison recorded 10 rebounds against Campbell, the ninth time this season he has grabbed 10 or more rebounds.

• Madison is averaging 3.19 offensive rebounds per game, leading the Big South and 28th in the nation. He is also averaging 8.3 rebounds per contest, second in the Big South.

• Last week, the Panthers came from behind to defeat Hampton, 86-81, in overtime, on Saturday (Feb. 16) in Hampton, Va.

• The Panthers were down 11 with under six minutes to go and were down five with 26 seconds to go. Junior Jahaad Proctor hit a game-tying 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.

• In the extra frame, Proctor and sophomore Denny Slay hit 3-pointers and the Panthers were 12-of-16 from the free throw line on its way to the road victory.

• Proctor led HPU with 29 points against Hampton, the 14th time this season he has scored 20 or more points (22nd time in career).

• Whitehead scored a career-high 14 points against Hampton. His previous career high was 13 against The Citadel on Nov. 27, 2018.

• High Point leads the Big South and ranks 11th in rebounding margin at +7.3 rebounds per game.

• HPU scores 57.5 percent of its points from 2-point field goals, the eighth-highest ratio in the country.

HISTORY vs. GARDNER-WEBB

This will be the 57th meeting between the two schools, with the series even at 28-28. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have won four of the last five matchups, including a 69-67 win on Jan. 30 in Boiling Springs.

HISTORY vs. IN-STATE OPPONENTS

High Point has complied a 339-281 (.547) record all-time against Division I programs hailing from the Tar Heel State. HPU’s most common opponents are Elon (86-76), Appalachian State (60-36) and Western Carolina (42-23). The majority of those meetings came during the NAIA era. High Point is 86-80 (.518) against Big South programs from North Carolina and 253-201 (.557) against the rest of the state’s Div. I teams. HPU is 4-2 this season against Division I opponents from North Carolina with wins against East Carolina, Western Carolina, UNC Asheville and Campbell and a loss to Gardner-Webb and Campbell.

TUBBY SMITH vs. GARDNER-WEBB

This will be the second time HPU head coach Tubby Smith has faced the Runnin’ Bulldogs in his head coaching career, with the first meeting coming earlier in the season.

A LOOK AT THE RUNNIN’ BULLDOGS

Gardner-Webb comes into the game with an 18-10 overall record and an 8-5 mark in Big South play. David Efianayi leads four Runnin’ Bulldogs in double figures with 18.9 points per game. GWU has won three games in a row, including a 65-55 win at UNC Asheville on Thursday (Feb. 21).

NEXT UP

The Panthers continue Big South play on Wednesday (Feb. 27) for Senior Day against Radford. Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.