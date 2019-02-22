“Tournament Time” hits Day Five and it’s time for Championship Friday in the High Schools and Middle Schools, plus Greensboro Day in NCISAA Semis in Raleigh/EG Middle School girls vs. Kiser a spotlighter at Jackson/PG boys(14-0) going for Title Today at Allen Jay

CHAMPIONSHIP FRIDAY

Metro 4-A Conference Tournament at Northwest Guilford High School

#1 Northwest Guilford girls vs. #2 Ragsdale 6:30pm

#1 Northwest Guilford boys vs. #2 High Point Central 8pm

Games from Northwest Guilford tonight can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio…Girls tip at 6:30/Boys at 8pm…

Mid-Piedmont 3-A Tournament Finals at Asheboro HigH School

#4 Eastern Guilford girls vs. #2 Asheboro 6:00 pm

#4 Eastern Guilford boys vs. #2 Southern Guilford 7:30pm

Dennis White will have scores for us tonight on Eastern Guilford-AHS/EG-Southern Guilford…

Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Tournament at Western Guilford High School

#1 Dudley girls vs. #2 Mount Tabor 6pm

#3 Dudley boys vs. #1 Southwest Guilford(25-0) 7:30pm

Game tonight can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio 2…Girls at 6/Boys 7:30pm

Mid-State 3-A Conference Tournament at Morehead High School

#3 Northern Guilford girls vs. #4 Rockingham County 6pm

#3 Western Alamance boys vs. #4 McMichael 7:30pm

PAC 7 2-A Conference Tournament at Wheatmore High School

#2 HP Andrews girls vs. #4 Wheatmore 6pm

#1 Wheatmore boys vs. #2 Randleman 7:30pm

Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Tournament

West Forsyth girls vs. Glenn 6pm

Davie County boys vs. WS Reynolds 7:30pm

Northwest 1-A Conference Tournament

#2 Mount Airy girls vs. #1 East Surry 6:30pm

#2 Bishop McGuinness boys vs. #1 Winston-Salem Prep 8pm

**********NCISAA State Tournament 4-A Semifinals at Raleigh Ravenscroft High School**********

#2 Greensboro Day School boys(28-5) vs. #3 Durham Academy(28-3) 5pm

#2 Wesleyan Christian Academy girls(11-12) vs. #3 Raleigh Ravenscroft(19-7) 6:30pm

***************Middle School Basketball Tournament Championships for Today***************

Big 7 Tournament Championship Games at Southwest Guilford Middle School

Northern Guilford Middle girls vs Northwest Guilford Middle 5pm

Jamestown Middle School boys vs. Southwest Middle 6:30pm

Central 7 Tournament Championship Games at Jackson Middle School

#3 Eastern Guilford Middle School girls vs. #1 Kiser 5pm

EG girls vs. Kiser for the second straight for the Central 7 Middle School Tournament Title….Eastern topped Jackson on Monday and then the EG Wildcats defeated Northeast Guilford on Wednesday, to get this year’s title tilt…EG Middle School girls led to the championship game by Haley Haith and Kalay Reynolds…EG girls have been on a run, over the last two seasons and last year, the Kiser Tiger girls were nearly unbeatable with Destoine Tisdale and Kate Jones out there..EG is looking to get that trophy today/Friday….We heard from the Eastern Guilford camp this morning and the Wildcats are ready….

Swann Middle boys vs. Eastern Guilford 6:30pm

The Eastern Guilford Middle boys upset #1 Allen Middle and then Swann came right back and knocked Western Guilford out of the tournament…Boys today, EG vs. Swann…Sort of a crazy/fun note, but yet very interesting, is that Eastern Guilford has the two teams in the Middle School Championship tonight and the Wildcats also have their boys and girls in the varsity finals of the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Tournament in Asheboro….

Not sure of the name this Middle School Tournament, but Penn-Griffin is going for the title today vs. Southern Guilford Middle at Allen Jay Prep…

Penn-Griffin Boys win against Allen Jay 60-49 and Penn Griffin is (14-0)…Woodrow Jackson of Penn-Griffin with 20 points…Corben Clinton also with 20 points for Penn-Griffin….

Today they(PG) plays Southern Middle for the Championship Game at 6:30pm at Allen Jay….

Penn-Griffin girls vs. Southern Guilford 5pm

Penn-Griffin boys vs. Southern Guilford 6:30