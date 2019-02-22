Weather Forces Elon Baseball Schedule Changes for the Weekend
ELON, N.C. – With the weather not cooperating, Elon University baseball has announced some rescheduled times for this weekend’s games against #20 Wake Forest and Quinnipiac.
Today’s home game versus the Demon Deacons, originally scheduled for a 5 p.m. start, has been moved to next Monday, Feb. 25 beginning at the same time. Tomorrow’s neutral-site game with Quinnipiac has been pushed back to a 7 p.m. first pitch. Finally, Sunday’s contest at Wake Forest is now set for 4 p.m.
The Phoenix then heads to Greenville, N.C. next Wednesday, Feb. 27 for a 4 p.m. meeting with East Carolina at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.