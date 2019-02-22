Weather Forces Elon Baseball Schedule Changes for the Weekend

ELON, N.C. – With the weather not cooperating, Elon University baseball has announced some rescheduled times for this weekend’s games against #20 Wake Forest and Quinnipiac.

Today’s home game versus the Demon Deacons, originally scheduled for a 5 p.m. start, has been moved to next Monday, Feb. 25 beginning at the same time. Tomorrow’s neutral-site game with Quinnipiac has been pushed back to a 7 p.m. first pitch. Finally, Sunday’s contest at Wake Forest is now set for 4 p.m.

The Phoenix then heads to Greenville, N.C. next Wednesday, Feb. 27 for a 4 p.m. meeting with East Carolina at Clark-LeClair Stadium.