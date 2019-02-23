Here we go with the Boys and Girls top scorers from Friday night’s high school basketball games and with the boys, we go with 13 points or more scored and for the girls, we are looking at 10 points or more scored….Used all available resources in looking up the numbers this week and was lucky to find a few girl’s numbers from the Northern Guilford-Rockingham County Mid-State 3-A Final from last night and also was able to grab some numbers on the Eastern Guilford-Asheboro girls game…Using Rockingham County Now, the Burlington Times-News, Asheboro Courier-Tribune, HSXtra at Greensboro.com, our site and others to find these numbers…If you have more or know of more, send them our way….We will then begin to verify…

Boys Top Scorers

34:Themus Fulks(North Davidson HS)

30:Dhieu Abwok-Deing(High Point Central HS)

28:Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford HS)

26:Brandon Thomas(Northwest Guilford HS)

25:Jamarien Dalton(North Davidson HS)

23:Derrick Dearmon(Lexington HS)

20:Jayden Turner(Southwest Guilford HS)

20:Dean Reiber(Northwest Guilford HS)

20:Chris Hampton(Northwest Guilford HS)

18:Jyree Ford(High Point Central HS)

17:Chaz Gwyn(WS Prep)

15:Noah Dunn(Greensboro Day School)

15:Christian Martin(Southwest Guilford HS)

14:Jamel Marbury(High Point Central HS)

14:Kaluel Mading(High Point Central HS)

14:Jeremiah Dickerson(Dudley HS)

14:Rahmel Ewart(Lexington HS0

13:Darien Wynn(Dudley HS)

13:Nick Evtimov(Greensboro Day School)

Girls Top Scorers

26:Janelle Henderson(Northern Guilford HS)

22:Jayla Harris(Northern Guilford HS)

22:Mattie Purgason(Rockingham County HS)

21:Clara Wright(Mount Tabor HS)

17:Cayla King(Northwest Guilford HS)

16:Destinee Davis(Eastern Guilford HS)

15:Symphony Jackson(Dudley HS)

15:Kyra Rhymer(Dudley HS0

14:Kaylee Shaffner(Community Baptist School)

13:Hannah Light(Community Baptist School)

12:KD Walker(Ragsdale HS)

11:Nyah Stallings(Ragsdale HS)

12:Kashayia Coltrane(Eastern Guilford HS)

10:Jessi Small(Community Baptist School)