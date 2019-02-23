Elon Women’s Basketball Closes Out Homestand Against Towson on Sunday

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s basketball team closes out its three-game homestand versus Towson in a Colonial Athletic Association contest on Sunday, Feb. 24, inside Schar Center. That game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip-off.

GAME NOTES

Follow @ElonWBasketball

The game will be streamed on Phoenix All-Access at elonphoenix.com. Fans can also listen to the game on WSOE 89.3. Other updates of the game between the Phoenix and the Tigers will be provided on Twitter at the handle @ElonWBasketball.

Series History (Elon leads 7-2)

Elon and Towson will square off on the basketball hardwood for the 10th time this Sunday and the second time this season. The Phoenix holds the 7-2 all-time advantage over the Tigers, but Towson won the first meeting this season, 59-58, on its home floor on Jan. 25. Emily Maupin added 15 points for the Phoenix, one of three Phoenix players in double figures against the Tigers.

Last Time Out

The Phoenix suffered a 74-46 defeat at the hands of CAA-leader James Madison on Friday night, Feb. 22. The Dukes swept the season series against the maroon and gold while improving to 13-1 overall during league play. Brie Perpignan had 11 points to lead the Phoenix scoring efforts against one of the toughest defensive teams in the nation.

Fastbreaks

• Elon comes into Sunday’s contest with an 8-16 overall record and a 3-10 ledger in the CAA, which is currently eighth overall in the standings.

• Elon is sixth in the CAA in scoring at 63.5 points per game. The Phoenix is also in the top-six of the league in field goal percentage at .394 percent and free throw percentage at .709.

• Maupin has led the Phoenix in scoring nine times this season and continues to be a key part of the Phoenix offense. The Charlottesville, Va., native is averaging a team-high 11.9 points per game after only averaging less than two a game during her freshman year. She has also scored in double figures in 14 games and is averaging 12.1 PPG during CAA play.

• Maupin is third in the CAA in field-goal percentage at .480 percent. Her team-high 6.5 boards per game is eighth overall in the league.

• Perpignan has come on strong during league play in her first season with the Phoenix. The Alexandria, Va., native had her ninth double-digit scoring game of the season against the Dukes and the sixth out of her last eight. She is averaging 9.0 points per game during CAA play, but has averaged 11.5 points per contest in the past eight games, leading the team.

• Jaylin Powell has provided a scoring boost for the Phoenix in recent weeks, scoring in double figures in three of the past five games. The Raleigh, N.C., native currently leads the CAA in three-point percentage at .439 percent and is knocking down .474 percent from downtown in league games.

• Elon returns eight letterwinners from its team that successfully defended its Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title and made a return trip to the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

• The Phoenix closed out 2017-18 with a 25-8 record overall and a 14-4 mark during league play including a 13-game winning streak to close out the regular season and conference tournament.

• The Phoenix was tabbed to finish third in the 2018-19 CAA Preseason Poll as conducted by the league’s head coaches on Oct. 18. Elon received one first-place vote en route to 61 points for a tie for third place. James Madison (79 points) and Drexel (71 points) were selected in front of the Phoenix, who tied with Delaware for third with 61 points.

• Elon returns three starters from last year’s team including sophomore guard Saadia Munford, an CAA All-Rookie team selection in 2017-18. Munford was chosen as a Preseason All-CAA selection this season with her spot on the third team.

• Additionally, the Phoenix added five newcomers to the 2018-19 roster, which will again be one of the youngest in the nation with only two upperclassmen and no seniors.

Scouting Towson (16-9, 10-4 CAA)

Towson is coming off an 82-75 victory at William & Mary on Friday in Williamsburg, Va., its third straight win overall. The Tigers currently sit third overall in the league standings with their 10-4 record and have posted an 8-8 record so far on the road this season. As a team, Towson is averaging 70.4 points per game, which is best in the CAA. The Tigers are also the league’s top shot blocking team at 6.6 rejections a game.

Guard Kionna Jeter paces the CAA in scoring at 18.7 points per game and scored 20 versus the Tribe on Friday, her 12th 20-point performance of the season. The redshirt sophomore guard is also pulling down 5.2 rebounds per contest. Teammate Nukiya Mayo is second on the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game while leading the team with 7.6 boards per game.

Schar Center

After playing its home games in Alumni Gym since the start of the program in 1972, Elon moves into its new facility, Schar Center, this season. The 5,100-seat facility will provide an elite venue for Phoenix basketball and volleyball games in addition to convocations, speakers and other major campus events. The facility is named for Dwight and Martha Schar, of Palm Beach, Fla.

20-Game Winners

With 25 victories last season, Elon posted back-to-back 20-win campaigns for the first time as a Division I program. Overall, Elon has posted three 20-win seasons during the Division I era.

Up Next

The Phoenix heads to Delaware for the start of its final road trip of the season on Friday, March 1. That game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.