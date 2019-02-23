Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-WS Prep Boys Basketball:Stephen Minor and Chaz Gwyn give Prep the boost they need to get Tournament Title win

Posted by Press Release on February 23, 2019 at 12:10 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

WS Prep 67, Bishop McGuinness 41

Winston-Salem, NC
Northwest 1A Conference Championship 

Bishop  15  7  5 14 41
WS Prep 16 19 19 13 67

Bishop 41
Cam a Caroway 9
Andrew Budzinski 9
Phil McDonough 4
Mac McAlhany 4
Ty Cressman 4
Rhett Spencer 3
Dawson McAlhany 3
Thomas Markun 2
Gus O’Hale 1

Prep 67
Chaz Gwyn 17
Stephen Minor 12
Jaheim Woodbury 9
TJ Mills 8
Zach Austin 8
Zaire Patterson 5
Anthony Sellers 3
Kade Jones 1
Tyler Ledwell 1

Bishop McGuinness was defeated by Winston-Salem Prep in the NW 1A Conference Championship Friday night. The Villains await their final playoff seed and begin state playoff action on Tuesday, February 26th.

Bishop 18-8
WS Prep

Courtesy Kaleb Money
Bishop McGuinness High School
Varsity Boy’s Basketball Assistant Coach

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top