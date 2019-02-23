Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-WS Prep Boys Basketball:Stephen Minor and Chaz Gwyn give Prep the boost they need to get Tournament Title win
WS Prep 67, Bishop McGuinness 41
Winston-Salem, NC
Northwest 1A Conference Championship
Bishop 15 7 5 14 41 WS Prep 16 19 19 13 67
Bishop 41
Cam a Caroway 9
Andrew Budzinski 9
Phil McDonough 4
Mac McAlhany 4
Ty Cressman 4
Rhett Spencer 3
Dawson McAlhany 3
Thomas Markun 2
Gus O’Hale 1
Prep 67
Chaz Gwyn 17
Stephen Minor 12
Jaheim Woodbury 9
TJ Mills 8
Zach Austin 8
Zaire Patterson 5
Anthony Sellers 3
Kade Jones 1
Tyler Ledwell 1
Bishop McGuinness was defeated by Winston-Salem Prep in the NW 1A Conference Championship Friday night. The Villains await their final playoff seed and begin state playoff action on Tuesday, February 26th.
Bishop 18-8
WS Prep
Courtesy Kaleb Money
Bishop McGuinness High School
Varsity Boy’s Basketball Assistant Coach
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.