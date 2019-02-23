Game Report on CBS-Mount Zion Christian Academy Girls Basketball:Community Baptist grabs semifinal victory and now goes for State Title this afternoon(Shaffner, Light, Small and Billingsley carry Conquerors)

CBS defeats Mt. Zion Christian 46-43 in the State Tournament semifinals.

Kaylee Shaffner led the Lady Conquerors with 14 points including two key free throws at the end of the game.

Hannah Light chipped in 13, Jessi Small added 10 and Morgan Billingsley added 9.

CBS will play for the State Championship on Saturday, Fed 23 at 4:00pm

Courtesy of Bill McKinney with CBS Sports…