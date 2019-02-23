Game Report on North Davidson-Lexington Boys Basketball:Themus Fulks pumps in 34 and Jamarien Dalton hits for 25 points, Knights quiet after one-two punch/LEX gets 23 from Derrick Dearmon

Lexington 72, North Davidson 68

Lexington           10  13  26  23    72
North Davidson      13  15  17  23    68

Lexington 17-9 (14-4) Central Carolina 2A Conference

North Davidson 22-5 (17-1) Central Carolina 2A Conference

Lexington Scoring:

Derrick Dearmon 23
Rahmel Ewart 14
Alex Holt 12
T. McNair 8
Moore 7
Williams 4
Yim 2
T. Jenkins 2

North Davidson Scoring:

Themus Fulks 34
Jamarien Dalton 25
Everhart 4
Yokley 2
Green 2
L. Moore 1

Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School

