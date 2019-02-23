Greensboro Day School Boys going for NCISAA 4-A State Title today at 6pm at Raleigh Ravenscroft HS

NCISAA 4-A State Championship Game

**********#2 seed Greensboro Day School boys(29-5) vs. #8 seed Christ School, from Arden, N.C.(16-13) 6pm**********

Game being played at Raleigh’s Ravenscroft High School….Day School over Durham Academy in Friday’s semis, with Noah Dunn leading the way for the Bengals with 15 points and Nick Evtimov adding 13 points to a balanced Bengal attack…

+++++Joe Sirera from the News and Record’s HSXtra section will be there in coverage and he will have plenty of Twitter updates at twitter.com/JoeSireraNR