High Point WBB Beats Gardner-Webb, 78-70, in Overtime on Senior Day

• Senior Bria Gibson scored a career-high 24 points on 10-13 shooting.

• Senior Emma Bockrath added 10 points and 11 rebounds for HPU.

• Senior Lindsey Edwards posted 18 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers.

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University women’s basketball team defeated Gardner-Webb, 78-70, Saturday (Feb. 23) in overtime on senior day.

High Point (18-7, 11-3) out-rebounded Gardner-Webb 53-46. The Panthers dished out 19 assists and shot 27-71 (38.0 percent) from the field, while the Runnin’ Bulldogs posted 10 assists and went 21-72 (29.2 percent) from the field.

Senior Bria Gibson led the HPU in scoring with a career-high 24 points, while senior Emma Bockrath was the leader on the boards with 11 rebounds. Gibson added seven rebounds and Bockrath scored 10 points and logged five assists.

“A lot of credit to Gardner-Webb, they played a great game,” HPU head coach DeUnna Hendrix said. “It is tough to come in here on a senior day and play against a senior laden team and take us to overtime so a lot of credit to Gardner-Webb and their prep. We have five seniors that a lot of people care a lot about and it was just nice to get a win for them because they’ve done so much for our program.”

The Panthers opened overtime with a 6-0 run as Gibson scoring four of the six. GWU hit a 2-point jumper then HPU responded with two free throws from senior Shea Morgan to stretch the lead to 70-64 with 2:36 remaining in the extra period. Gardner-Webb hit two free throws then the Panthers went on an 8-0 run to seal the victory.

Gardner-Webb came back to take a 47-46 lead going into the fourth quarter. Both teams traded buckets until the game was tied at 59-59 with 2:54 left in the fourth quarter. Senior Lindsey Edwards made at 3-point shot for HPU to take a 62-59 lead, but GWU responded by hitting three free throws to tie the game at 62 and send the game to overtime.

The Purple & White led 33-26 at the break. High Point had 27 rebounds and eight assists at halftime. HPU scored 18 of its 33 first half points in the paint.

Morgan added 11 points, eight rebounds, fie assists and three steals for the Panthers. Senior Lindsey Edwards posted 18 points, seven boards and three assists for High Point. Senior Bre Davis rounded out the seniors’ contributions with two points and one rebound.

The Panthers out-scored GWU 32-16 in the paint, 21-19 off turnovers and 12-0 on the fast break, while Gardner-Webb took a 26-13 advantage in bench points.

Despite the loss, Gardner-Webb’s Carley Plentovich led all scorers with 31 points.

Up next, the Panthers will host Longwood on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in the Millis Center.