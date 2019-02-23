High Point WLAX Drops 12-5 Decision at No. 7 James Madison

• The Panthers fell at No. 7 James Madison, 12-5

• Junior Ashley Britton recorded four points on three goals and an assist

• HPU hosts Old Dominion on March 1 at 6 p.m.

HARRISONBURG, Va. — The High Point University women’s lacrosse team fell on the road at No. 7 James Madison, 12-5, Saturday afternoon (Feb. 23) in Harrisonburg, Va.

The Panthers (1-2) held a 3-2 advantage after 14 minutes in, but the Dukes (3-1) scored the next seven goals on the way to a victory. JMU led in shots, 25-17, and draw controls, 15-4.

Junior Ashley Britton led HPU with a hat trick and four points total. The Panthers also had goals from sophomores Abby Hormes and Kaely Kyle.

Sophomore Sarah Zeto made three saves in the first half, while junior Jill Rall recorded four saves in the second half.

“I’m disappointed in the way we performed today, I thought we did a poor job of sticking to our game plan and fighting through adversity,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “This is a lesson learned, and I know we will find a way to get back to our style of lacrosse this week. Jill Rall made big stops in the cage, but we really needed to convert on a few of those and just came up short. We are looking forward to being home next weekend and getting our focus back!”

Hanna Haven led James Madison with eight points on four goals and four assists.

Up next, the Panthers are home for the first time this season on Friday (March 1) against Old Dominion. Tip-off from Vert Stadium is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.