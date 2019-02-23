HPU Baseball Cancels Game Two Against Saint Joseph’s

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Hosting its first weekend series of 2019, High Point University baseball was forced to cancel its matchup with Saint Joseph’s for a second straight day with rain once again washing out Saturday’s 3 PM matchup.

Weekend Schedule vs Saint Joseph’s

Friday, February 22 | Cancelled

Saturday, February 23 | Cancelled

Sunday, February 24 | 11 AM | Williard Stadium

Due to inclement weather and poor field conditions, Head Coach Craig Cozart and staff were forced to call another rain cancellation this weekend, as the Panthers have yet to play a contest against scheduled visitor Saint Joseph’s. This is the first time in the Coach Cozart era that HPU has had to cancel multiple home games inside the same series, with Sunday’s finale now scheduled for an 11 AM first pitch.