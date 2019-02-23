HPU Baseball: Saint Joseph’s Series Cancelled

HIGH POINT, N.C. – After much deliberation Head Coach Cozart and the remainder of the High Point University baseball staff called for a cancellation to this Sunday’s finale, after already putting to rest the first two games of the weekend series against Saint Joseph’s.

Weekend Schedule vs Saint Joseph’s

Friday, February 22 | Postponed

Saturday, February 23 | Postponed

Sunday, February 24 | Postponed

While rain from the past two days is expected to lighten, Williard Stadium’s conditions are considered unplayable at present and unlikely to improve in time for Sunday’s originally scheduled game three. With the Panthers’ schedule full through the start of the conference season, there have been no makeup dates scheduled for this weekend’s missed contests, as HPU jumps back into action this Tuesday against North Carolina Central.

The Panthers host Central, capping off what was originally a five-game home stand, before getting back on the road against North Carolina A&T in nearby Greensboro. The Purple & White’s meeting with the Eagles will be the first of two-leg series between the two squads, with HPU traveling to Durham in late March. This Tuesday’s midweek matchup is currently set for a 4 p.m. first pitch, while the Panthers’ road contest versus NC A&T will be marked for the same time, the following day.