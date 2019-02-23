Preliminary High School Basketball Seedings/Pairings/Brackets now Available from the NCHSAA
PERRY N SAUNDERS said,
I feel that Dudley Girls should be ranked higher. Durham Hillside, Jacksonville and Southeast Guilford were ranked higher than Dudley TRUE!!! They all won their Regular Season Conference like Dudley. But Dudley beat Hillside head to head at Hillside earlier. Plus Southeast & Jacksonville loss their Conference Tournament, while Dudley did. What is the purpose of playing the games if they don’t change anything? And I know someone is going to say, If they are that good they will be a to win on the road. Home Court and Fan support does make a difference.
Andy Durham said,
Maybe when the Final Brackets come out, Dudley will get a better break…Regular season winner and Conference Tournament winner, not too shabby….
High Point Andrews girls home vs. North Pitt and all of the Round One games are on Tuesday….
Southwest Guilford girls at Erwin, Northern Guilford girls at North Gaston and I think Northern’s girls could make some noise in this year’s tournament….PLaying great as of late, just like Dudley is and Kim Furlough(NG) and Frank McNeil(Dudley HS) very strong Coach of the Year candidates for our county…
Southern Guilford girls at Carson, Eastern Guilford at Havelock, Dudley girls home vs. Northwood….NEG girls at Jacksonville, and SEG girls home vs. Chapel Hill…
Looks like a lot our girls teams are on the road in the 3-A’s…
Ragsdale girls a Bye, NWG girls a Bye and HP Central girls home vs. Jack Britt, and Jack Britt always seemed like an Eastern-most area team to me…
Got to get behind our Guilford County teams…
We will look at the boys next…
Andy Durham said,
Boys Brackets you have Northern Guilford at Morganton Freedom, Southern Guilford home vs. Northwest Cabarrus,
Southwest Guilford is home vs. West Henderson, Eastern Guilford is at Jacksonville Northside, and Dudley is at Harnett Central…Smith is at Sun Valley…
4-A Boys you have NWG with a Bye, Hickory Ridge at Ragsdale, Grimsley at Charlotte Vance, and Lake Norman at HP Central….
Andy Durham said,
Just saw this from Nick Stevens at High School OT on twitter:
Boys basketball brackets are still being reviewed by the NCHSAA. I’m told missing results were reported, MaxPreps is redoing (or has redone) the adjusted rankings. Now NCHSAA has to redo the brackets.
Girls brackets still not final yet, but haven’t needed review either.
Andy Durham said,
Page boys also in the mix looking to go to Pine Forest in the Boys 4-A East Bracket…Sort of missed on that one, not looking for, or expecting to see Page in the East…
Andy Durham said,
They had to do some review on the boys 4-A Bracket and they are now waiting until 3:30 for it to be finalized…
We just posted the updated boys bracket and with the new bracket adjustment, Page is on longer in there…
They say in a 1:30pm NCHSAA call, that the Girls Bracket is OK and it is a GO, but for the boys, we have until 3:30 for it to FINAL….
I guess for now, keep Clicking…..
Andy Durham said,
I am just saying here, but Yall better take a look at those new Boys Brackets, they are now looking a whole lot different…..SWG boys are now the #1 seed in the 3-A’s(West) and Cox Mill is #2…
Grimsley is now playing at HP Central in Round One..And just about everyone of our Guilford County guys are now playing somebody different….
You need to check out the new boys brackets….
And we will keep you updated right here….
